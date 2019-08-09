Pettyjohn Wood & White Decreased Intl Paper Co (IP) Holding By $401,350; Callaway Golf Company (ELY) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc decreased Intl Paper Co (IP) stake by 28.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc sold 8,725 shares as Intl Paper Co (IP)’s stock declined 4.58%. The Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc holds 21,691 shares with $1.00M value, down from 30,416 last quarter. Intl Paper Co now has $15.95B valuation. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $40.6. About 38,563 shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 16/05/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Was Responding To International Paper Statement; 16/05/2018 – International Paper Won’t Make Hostile Smurfit Kappa Offer; 29/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO IP.N : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $63; 16/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO – BELIEVES ITS CURRENT PROPOSAL REPRESENTS A COMPELLING STRATEGIC AND FINANCIAL RATIONALE FOR A COMBINATION WITH SMURFIT KAPPA; 16/05/2018 – INTL PAPER SUPPORT OF IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL TIMELINE; 06/03/2018 – IP PROPOSAL VALUES SMURFIT KAPPA’S CURRENT SHARE CAPITAL €8.6B; 06/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO-“NOTES THE COMMENTS THAT SMURFIT KAPPA BELIEVES THE PROPOSAL IS HIGHLY OPPORTUNISTIC”; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects International Paper’s Offer (Correct); 07/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC SKG.l – REAFFIRMS REJECTION OF INTERNATIONAL PAPER PROPOSAL; 16/05/2018 – International Paper says it will not make hostile bid for Smurfit

Among 2 analysts covering Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Callaway Golf had 5 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Berenberg. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $23 target in Thursday, February 14 report. See Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) latest ratings:

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

12/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

28/02/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy New Target: $24 Maintain

14/02/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $23 Maintain

13/02/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Initiates Coverage On

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.10 million activity. Nicholls Timothy S sold 45,000 shares worth $2.10M.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.10 million activity. Nicholls Timothy S sold 45,000 shares worth $2.10M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.34 EPS, down 14.10% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.56 per share. IP’s profit will be $526.43M for 7.57 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by International Paper Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.52% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Int`l Paper (NYSE:IP), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Int`l Paper has $60 highest and $3800 lowest target. $46.50’s average target is 14.53% above currents $40.6 stock price. Int`l Paper had 14 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $54 target in Wednesday, April 10 report. The stock of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) earned “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, April 5. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, April 5. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by UBS. The stock of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) earned “Hold” rating by Stephens on Monday, June 24. On Monday, July 15 the stock rating was downgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Underweight”. As per Monday, April 1, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.81 billion. It offers drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters. It has a 20.42 P/E ratio. The firm also accessories, such as packaged sets, golf gloves, golf footwear, golf apparel, travel gear, headwear, towels, umbrellas, eyewear, and other accessories under the Callaway Golf, Odyssey, and Strata brand names.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $402,130 activity. $77,500 worth of stock was bought by FLEISCHER RUSSELL L on Tuesday, February 12. Shares for $99,480 were bought by Lynch Brian P. on Monday, May 20. 10,000 shares were bought by BREWER OLIVER G III, worth $151,400 on Monday, May 20.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.