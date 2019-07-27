Pettyjohn Wood & White Increases Position in Medtronic (MDT); Bollard Group Has Trimmed Its Nvidia (NVDA) Position by $2.26 Million

Bollard Group Llc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 86.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc sold 12,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,025 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $364,000, down from 14,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $175.07. About 6.43M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 09/04/2018 – Nvidia Rising: All Roads in AI Lead to Them, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GAMING DEMAND REMAINS VERY HEALTHY; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Reinvents the Workstation with Real-Time Ray Tracing; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 28/03/2018 – The fallout from the fatal crash involving an autonomous Uber vehicle continues. Chipmaker Nvidia, which supplies chips for Uber’s self-driving cars, is suspending its self-driving testing; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – INFERENCE GPU SHIPMENTS TO CLOUD SERVICE PROVIDERS MORE THAN DOUBLED FROM LAST QUARTER – CFO, CONF CALL; 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Unveils 2 PetaFLOPS SuperServer Based on New NVIDIA HGX-2, the World’s Most Powerful Cloud Server Platform for Al and HPC; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Adj EPS $2.05; 13/03/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Inc (MDT) by 24.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc bought 4,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,673 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16 million, up from 19,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $102.55. About 3.29 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 07/05/2018 – Mike Weinstein to Join Medtronic as Senior Vice President of Strategy; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Hires JPMorgan Analyst to Focus on Shareholder Value; 29/05/2018 – Medtronic to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: FEASIBILITY OF EXTRAVASCULAR APPROACH TO ICD THERAPY; 24/05/2018 – Independent Stent Imaging Study Shows Excellent Healing Profile with Resolute Onyx DES in Complex Patients with Coronary Artery Disease; 01/05/2018 – All Medtronic Full-Time and Part-Time U.S. Employees Will Be Covered Under the Company Family Care Leave Policy; 15/05/2018 – New Analysis Shows Medtronic Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Feature Associated with Improved Patient Survival; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC 4Q ADJ EPS $1.42, EST. $1.38; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic: Technology Allows for Creation of More Intricate Implant Designs and Surface Textures; 10/03/2018 – Clinical Trials Show Strong Long-Term Performance with the Medtronic CoreValve TAVR System

Bollard Group Llc, which manages about $2.78 billion and $2.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Buckeye Partners Lp (NYSE:BPL) by 32,196 shares to 60,778 shares, valued at $2.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 57,512 shares in the quarter, for a total of 443,793 shares, and has risen its stake in Mongodb Inc Cl A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northeast Fincl Consultants Incorporated stated it has 0.05% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Ims Capital Management invested in 0.86% or 5,834 shares. 111,552 are owned by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Norinchukin Bank The, a Japan-based fund reported 147,486 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 665,336 shares or 1.21% of their US portfolio. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 0.25% or 166,233 shares. 5,846 were accumulated by Lombard Odier Asset (Europe). 7.86M were accumulated by Jennison Associates Limited. Fiera Corp owns 0.06% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 82,524 shares. Family Firm Inc owns 1,882 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Kbc Nv has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 132,812 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). New England & Retirement Gp has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Azimuth Cap Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 2,457 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 50.85% or $0.90 from last year’s $1.77 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $529.83M for 50.31 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.85% EPS growth.