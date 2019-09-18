Pettyjohn Wood & White Stake in Bank Of America (BAC) Raised as Market Value Rose; As Union Pacific (UNP) Share Price Rose, Armstrong Henry H Associates Has Lowered Holding

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 29.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc sold 15,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 38,023 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.43 million, down from 53,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $166.63. About 523,102 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS MEXICO TRADE MADE UP 11% OF ITS 2017 VOLUME; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Sinks as `Operational Challenges’ Raise Costs; 22/03/2018 – OCEAN NETWORK EXPRESS SELECTS UNP AS WESTERN U.S. RAIL PROVIDER; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q EPS $1.68, EST. $1.66; 09/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC – ON MARCH 15, CO REDEEMED $155 MLN OF DEBENTURES & MORTGAGE BONDS BOUGHT BY CO’S UNIT IN 1982 ACQUISITION OF MISSOURI PACIFIC RAILROAD; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/15/2018 05:42 AM; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 10:45 AM; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 05:05 PM; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CFO SAYS TARIFFS WOULD HURT U.S. JOBS

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 8.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc bought 11,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 145,903 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.23 million, up from 134,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $276.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $29.74. About 27.72M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/03/2018 – Bank of America to Lose Executive Overseeing Europe; 09/04/2018 – U.S. Investment Grade Bond Sales Fall 11% in 2018, BofA Leads; 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 20/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA IS SAID TO REACH OUT TO OTHER BANKS ON SALES; 24/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO SFR 21 FROM SFR 22; 28/05/2018 – BOFA EMEA INFRA HEAD CHRYSSICOPOULOS IS SAID TO BE LEAVING; 08/03/2018 – HDFC BANK IS SAID TO PICK BAML, MS, CREDIT SUISSE, JPMORGAN; 30/03/2018 – NXT-ID Inc. to File Year-end Earnings, Schedule Investor Webcast to Discuss 2017 Results; 24/05/2018 – Cardlytics Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 17.14 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc, which manages about $460.14M and $731.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB) by 2,293 shares to 342,961 shares, valued at $73.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Klingenstein Fields & Ltd Liability Corp has invested 3.31% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Sit Inv Associates holds 146,140 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Brandywine Global Invest Ltd Liability holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 71,049 shares. Rnc Ltd Liability stated it has 2,316 shares. Chesley Taft Associates Ltd Co reported 51,850 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Fincl Bank Wealth Mgmt accumulated 5,915 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Ins Tru Fund invested in 14,762 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 188,300 shares. Intrust Commercial Bank Na accumulated 13,975 shares. Bartlett & Limited Liability Company owns 38,100 shares. Swiss Retail Bank owns 2.36 million shares. Shelter Insurance Retirement Plan reported 49,112 shares. Inv House Ltd Liability Co holds 0.55% or 30,824 shares. 37,865 are owned by Captrust Fin Advsr. Atria Invests Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1,779 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meridian Mngmt Commerce accumulated 102,836 shares. Palladium Partners Lc invested 1.08% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Lincoln National Corporation has 0.11% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 94,917 shares. Gam Hldg Ag reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, Polar Llp has 0.63% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Bronson Point Mngmt Llc owns 175,000 shares. 6.83M are held by Toronto Dominion Bank. Moreover, Gateway Advisers Limited has 1.23% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Alethea Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 20,300 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Poplar Forest Capital Limited Liability holds 1.69M shares. Strategic Advsrs Llc has 1.16% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Levin Cap Strategies LP stated it has 95,962 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Blume Mngmt has invested 0.05% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). New York-based Hrt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.79% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Caprock Group Incorporated has 0.26% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 46,606 shares.