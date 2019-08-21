Pettyjohn Wood & White Has Upped Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding; As Red Hat (RHT) Stock Price Were Volatile, Holder Myriad Asset Management LTD Lowered Its Position

Myriad Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 49.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd sold 72,033 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 73,657 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.46M, down from 145,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc bought 3,783 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 93,556 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.03 million, up from 89,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $138.79. About 14.16M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – Microsoft Wins 2018 Best of Enterprise Connect Award for Microsoft Teams; 04/05/2018 – Insight Public Sector wins $653 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 14/05/2018 – Pax8’s Jennifer Bodell Recognized as 2018 CRN® Women of the Channel and Power 100; 12/04/2018 – TCG Members Infineon, Microsoft, and OnBoard Security to Host Security Solutions Workshop and Demonstrations at Internet of Things North America; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY & MICROSOFT IN STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 26/04/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft spent $3.5 billion on capex in the quarter to build out cloud data centers. CFO Hood tells me that kind of capex growth will continue as long as rising demand for cloud services does; 02/04/2018 – Babcock & Wilcox’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Span Ethylene, Coal-Fired and Waste-to-Fuel Facilities; 05/03/2018 – Stratasys Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 28/03/2018 – New Research from Limelight Networks Shows Traditional Sports Viewership is at Risk as Millennials Switch Their Attention to Esports; 12/04/2018 – PRODWARE SA ALPRO.PA – CHOSEN BY JERUSALEM FOR DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION OF ITS SERVICES ON MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 54,532 were accumulated by Riverpark Ltd Co. Atlas Browninc owns 22,521 shares for 1.88% of their portfolio. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 2.3% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Longer Investments Inc reported 18,185 shares. Veritas Invest Ltd Liability Partnership reported 920,773 shares. Capital Management Corp Va holds 1,700 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Corp invested 1.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Marvin Palmer Associates Inc has 5.32% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cypress Ltd Llc (Wy) has invested 0.1% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al owns 2.3% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.65M shares. First National Bank & Trust & Tru Of Newtown reported 69,087 shares. Spinnaker reported 107,685 shares or 1.28% of all its holdings. Wisconsin Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 3.13% or 29,768 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D invested in 5.93% or 26,554 shares. Gideon invested 1.77% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Hldg Inc holds 0.12% or 160,280 shares. Moreover, Ashfield Prns Limited Liability has 0.44% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 22,196 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 148,900 shares. Landscape Cap Ltd Liability Co, New Jersey-based fund reported 14,367 shares. 69,600 are owned by Tt Intll. Oz Mngmt LP owns 0.94% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 857,916 shares. Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) has invested 0.05% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Dorsey & Whitney Trust Ltd Com invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 792,453 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 231,866 shares. Amer Registered Invest Advisor Inc stated it has 0.5% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management reported 401,127 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Shell Asset Management reported 11,066 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Btg Pactual Asset Mngmt Limited reported 4.44% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Twin Securities reported 24.75% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT).