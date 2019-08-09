Pettyjohn Wood & White Has Raised Its Medtronic (MDT) Holding by $424,515 as Market Value Rose; As Ecolab (ECL) Share Value Rose, Noesis Capital Mangement Has Lowered Holding

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (ECL) by 3.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp sold 2,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 53,353 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.42 billion, down from 55,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in Ecolab Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $206.44. About 343,984 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Inc (MDT) by 24.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc bought 4,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 23,673 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16M, up from 19,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $101.82. About 2.83M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 01/05/2018 – Medtronic: Technology Allows for Creation of More Intricate Implant Designs and Surface Textures; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: 7 Adverse Effects Reported in 6 of 79 Studied Patients; 20/03/2018 – New Analyses Confirm Patients with Medtronic CRT Devices Experience Less Atrial Fibrillation, Are More Active; 09/03/2018 – REG-Medtronic Announces Cash Dividend for Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2018; 16/03/2018 – Allergy Standards Ltd. (ASL) announced today the appointment of Kelsey Hayden as Business Operations Executive; 16/03/2018 – Medtronic Heart-Device Recall Expanded Due to Production Flaw; 25/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 12/03/2018 – Applications Now Open for the 2018 Medtronic Global Champions Team; 16/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Medtronic, NVIDIA, NutriSystem, AmTrust Financial Services, Kratos Defense & Securi; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic Announces TiONIC Technology, a Titanium 3D Printed Platform for Spine Surgery Implants

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp, which manages about $365.10 million and $276.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Class C by 69 shares to 10,569 shares, valued at $12.40 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Blmbrg Brcly High Yield (JNK) by 200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,943 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).