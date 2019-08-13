Pettee Investors Stake in Huntington Ingalls Ind. (HII) Has Trimmed by $319,300 as Stock Rose; Copper Rock Capital Partners Cut Stake in Darling Ingredients (DAR) by $1.63 Million

Pettee Investors Inc decreased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Ind. (HII) by 41.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettee Investors Inc sold 1,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% . The institutional investor held 2,150 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $445,000, down from 3,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettee Investors Inc who had been investing in Huntington Ingalls Ind. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $5.45 during the last trading session, reaching $203.91. About 228,540 shares traded. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has risen 0.14% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HII News: 25/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Vice President of Contracts and Pricing at Ingalls Shipbuilding; 10/05/2018 – 3D Systems and Huntington Ingalls Industries Partner to Transform U.S. Navy Shipbuilding; 06/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES NEW DIRECTOR OF EDUCATION FOR THE APPRENTICE SCHOOL AT NEWPORT NEWS SHIPBUILDING; 16/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Authenticates Keel of Submarine Montana (SSN 794); 03/05/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS 1Q EPS $3.48, MAY NOT COMPARE TO EST. $4.07; 12/04/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Industries Plan to Reactivate East Bank Facilities at Ingalls Shipbuilding; 24/05/2018 – UniversalPegasus Takes Part in $13 Billion Worth of Oil & Gas Pipeline, Export Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 29/03/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Awarded $94 Million Advance Procurement Contract For A 10th National Security Cutt; 23/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Vice President of Supply Chain Management at Ingalls Shipbuilding; 25/05/2018 – VIDEO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Completes Initial Sea Trials of Virginia-Class Submarine Indiana (SSN 789)

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) by 5.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc sold 77,447 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% . The institutional investor held 1.26 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.25M, down from 1.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Darling Ingredients Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $19.46. About 450,700 shares traded. Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) has risen 2.06% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical DAR News: 02/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Inc. Announces Closing Of Darling Global Finance B.V.’s Private Offering Of €515 Million Unsecured Senior; 21/05/2018 – DARLING SELLS TERRA RENEWAL SERVICES TO AMERICAN RESIDUALS; 09/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients 1Q EPS 58c; 09/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 25/04/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS REPORTS PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF €515; 21/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Sells its Terra Renewal Services Platform to American Residuals Group, LLC; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DARLING INGREDIENTS SELLS ITS TERRA RENEWAL SERVICES PLATFORM TO AMERICAN RESIDUALS GROUP, LLC; 09/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $110.4M, EST. $101.3M; 08/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Presenting at Conference May 16; 21/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Protein Conversion And Used Cooking Oil Collection Business

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 16,709 shares to 247,867 shares, valued at $21.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 19,042 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,190 shares, and has risen its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold DAR shares while 77 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 151.80 million shares or 3.87% less from 157.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Limited Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 61,696 shares. Advisors Asset, a Colorado-based fund reported 36,071 shares. Moreover, National Bank & Trust Of America De has 0% invested in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) for 1.13 million shares. 41,513 were accumulated by Piedmont Incorporated. Dean Inv Associate Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.58% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Kbc Group Nv stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). 19,191 are owned by Pnc Finance Svcs Group Inc Inc. Nfc Limited Liability Company invested in 434,445 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky owns 49,210 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 13,092 shares. James Investment Rech owns 0.06% invested in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) for 42,470 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Liability Co holds 175,506 shares. Hanson And Doremus Invest Management holds 0.01% or 909 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr has invested 0% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Sei Co holds 60,538 shares.