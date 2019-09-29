Pettee Investors Lifted Amazon (AMZN) Holding by $355,884; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Valuation Rose While Gyroscope Capital Management Group Increased Stake by $1.73 Million

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 199.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc bought 7,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 10,530 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.60 million, up from 3,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $215.26. About 4.24 million shares traded or 10.56% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Names Sir Andrew Witty as Optum CEO Effective July 1; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data Issues; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-UnitedHealth joins bids for Envision unit – Bloomberg; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Announces Leadership Actions; 13/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS UNITEDHEALTH’S IFS RATINGS AT ‘AA-‘; OUTLOOK STAB; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH HAD BEEN INTERESTED IN AMBULATORY SERVICES UNIT; 21/04/2018 – DJ UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNH); 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH SEES FY ADJ EPS $12.40 TO $12.65; 02/04/2018 – QUEST – CO, HUMANA, MULTIPLAN, UNITEDHEALTH GROUP’S OPTUM, UNITEDHEALTHCARE LAUNCH BLOCKCHAIN PROGRAM TO IMPROVE DATA QUALITY AMONG OTHERS; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES – U.S. COURT ENTERED THE MARCH 27 ORDER REGARDING THE MOTION FILED UNDER A SECOND AMENDED COMPLAINT BY UNITEDHEALTH ON MARCH 13, 2017

Pettee Investors Inc increased its stake in Amazon (AMZN) by 51.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettee Investors Inc bought 188 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 556 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.05 million, up from 368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettee Investors Inc who had been investing in Amazon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $853.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.73 million shares traded or 11.16% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – Traders May Finally Be Getting Tired of Trump’s Rants on Amazon; 08/05/2018 – lnnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. Launches eCommerce Store on Amazon.com for its Personal Sound Amplifier Products for the Millions of Amazon Shoppers; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Launches Its Own Pet Product Brand, Wag; Starts With Food; 06/03/2018 – JUST IN: Greg Greeley, the former VP of Amazon Prime and delivery experience, is joining Airbnb as its President of Homes; 16/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Moves Past Alphabet as 2nd Most Valuable Public Company (Video); 28/03/2018 – Walmart Has a Secret Weapon Against Amazon. Maybe Too Secret; 27/03/2018 – CASINO , AMAZON ARE SAID TO DISCUSS POSSIBLE BRAZIL DEAL: RTRS; 23/03/2018 – The cloud storage company faces some stiff competition in giants like Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft; 30/05/2018 – Raleigh Tops List in One Ranking for Amazon’s New Home: Map

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73M and $265.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd by 2,300 shares to 6,700 shares, valued at $1.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 37,094 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 189,783 shares, and cut its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. $4.64 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Next Group has 4,750 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 1.08% or 36,258 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Scotland Pcl reported 6,748 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Appleton Ma accumulated 37,213 shares or 1.12% of the stock. Pioneer Savings Bank N A Or holds 35,095 shares. St Johns Inv Mngmt invested in 0.32% or 1,747 shares. 4,763 were accumulated by Thomas White Intll Limited. Cooperman Leon G holds 2.05% or 141,500 shares. Legacy Private has 8,389 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Capstone Advsrs holds 1,122 shares. Cls Limited Com holds 6,964 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Management Lc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1,539 shares. Ballentine Prns Lc accumulated 10,193 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 81,824 shares. Captrust Finance Advsrs has invested 0.19% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Pettee Investors Inc, which manages about $116.14M and $157.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) by 7,145 shares to 6,020 shares, valued at $425,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 4,308 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,957 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

