Pettee Investors Holds Holding in Amazon (AMZN); As Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Valuation Rose, Poplar Forest Capital Boosted Stake by $5.69 Million

Pettee Investors Inc increased its stake in Amazon (AMZN) by 51.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettee Investors Inc bought 188 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 556 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.05 million, up from 368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettee Investors Inc who had been investing in Amazon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $879.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $1822.99. About 2.24 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/03/2018 – Programs like Connections and a revamped reviews process called Forte are important because Amazon wants to better understand its workforce, now estimated to be the second largest in the U.S; 13/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Amazon Recalls Portable Power Banks Due to Fire and Chemical Burn Hazards (Recall Alert); 07/03/2018 – AMAZON WORKING TO FIX UNPROMPTED LAUGHTER BY ALEXA: THE VERGE; 19/04/2018 – Cramer tracks the ‘very close’ race to $1 trillion between Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft; 05/04/2018 – Trump taking ‘serious look’ at policy options on Amazon; 29/03/2018 – Trump goes after Amazon over taxes; 28/03/2018 – Podcast: Paytm challenges Amazon and Alibaba in ecommerce; 22/05/2018 – As interest in the cloud grows, companies like Amazon, Google and Microsoft fuel Pure Storage’s business; 03/04/2018 – Amazon may offer to buy India’s Flipkart – Mint; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON PRIME PRICE BOOST IS FIRST INCREASE SINCE 2014

Poplar Forest Capital Llc increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 9.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc bought 66,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 763,559 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.10M, up from 696,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.70B market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $87.79. About 983,236 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Production at PharMEDium’s Memphis Outsourcing Facility Remains Voluntarily Suspended While Company Completes Certain Remediation Measures; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 22%-23%; 20/03/2018 – DRUG DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, MCKESSON, CARDINAL PLUNGE; 03/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN’S INNOMAR ACQUIRES THERAPEUTIC PRODUCTS; 22/03/2018 – The AmerisourceBergen Foundation Partners With Jefferson to Address Opioid Crisis; 23/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Not a Buyout Target as Walgreens Shuns Deals; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Effective Tax Rate 21.9%; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 07/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB SAYS CONCENTRATION IN PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER, DISTRIBUTION, PHARMACY STORE BUSINESSES MAY PREVENT COMPETITION; 26/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN FOUNDATION CREATES OPIOID RESOURCE GRANT

Pettee Investors Inc, which manages about $116.14M and $157.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,485 shares to 130,474 shares, valued at $18.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Westlake Chemical Corp. (NYSE:WLK) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,604 shares, and cut its stake in Humana (NYSE:HUM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cap Limited Ca reported 4.62% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Oppenheimer stated it has 1.71% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd has 0.87% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Miles Capital holds 765 shares or 1.18% of its portfolio. First Allied Advisory Services holds 0.89% or 13,618 shares. Palisade Mngmt Ltd Llc Nj stated it has 10,289 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc Ca stated it has 8,544 shares or 6.14% of all its holdings. Scott And Selber reported 5.35% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Klingenstein Fields Co Lc has 1.98% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mcf Advsr Lc invested in 0.06% or 176 shares. Wg Shaheen Associate Dba Whitney has 0.27% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Symphony Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 372 shares. Somerville Kurt F reported 1.21% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Seabridge Inv Ltd Liability owns 292 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. De Burlo invested in 10,395 shares.

Poplar Forest Capital Llc, which manages about $919.26 million and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 111,056 shares to 2.28 million shares, valued at $49.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 30,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 455,664 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).