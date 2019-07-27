Pettee Investors Holding in Huntington Ingalls Ind. (HII) Cut by $319,300; Mariner Wealth Advisors Continues to Hold Holding in Ambev Sa (ABEV)

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ambev Sa (ABEV) by 166.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc bought 124,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 199,172 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $856,000, up from 74,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ambev Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.24. About 21.47 million shares traded. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has declined 28.95% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 20/03/2018 – AB InBev to Sell Dollar Bonds as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: Trump decides on Iran; UniCredit and AB InBev results; 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP PLC – AB INBEV WILL PROVIDE ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL SUPPORT TO TRANSACTION; 12/04/2018 – AB InBev’s Pedro Aidar Discusses Regional Craft Beer Push (Video); 21/03/2018 – AB InBev taps into demand for sustainability; 19/03/2018 – AB-InBev to Expand in Tanzania With New $100 Million Brewery; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev sets out new goals for environmental shift; 27/03/2018 – AMBEV S.A. GRANTS FAVORABLE OPINION FOR AROSUCO DEAL HOLDER OK; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB’ And ‘brAAA’ Ratings On Ambev S.A; 02/05/2018 – AMBEV SAYS QUILMES, CCU DEAL CONCLUDED TODAY

Pettee Investors Inc decreased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Ind. (HII) by 41.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettee Investors Inc sold 1,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,150 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $445,000, down from 3,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettee Investors Inc who had been investing in Huntington Ingalls Ind. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $233.97. About 176,881 shares traded. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has declined 6.15% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.58% the S&P500. Some Historical HII News: 07/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE– Huntington Ingalls Industries Begins Fabrication of Destroyer Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125); 05/04/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Industries to Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on May 3; 23/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Vice President of Supply Chain Management at Ingalls Shipbuilding; 09/04/2018 – Hnn-Hui Hii Joins Heidrick & Struggles as Partner in the Industrial Practice; 03/05/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES – NEW CONTRACT AWARDS IN QTR WAS ABOUT $2.6 BLN, BRINGING TOTAL BACKLOG TO ABOUT $22 BLN AS OF MARCH 31; 16/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Authenticates Keel of Submarine Montana (SSN 794); 03/05/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS 1Q REV. $1.87B, EST. $1.74B; 16/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Awarded Contract for DDG 51-Class Follow Yard Services; 14/05/2018 – N3B Joint Venture Completes Transition Period of the Los Alamos Legacy Cleanup Contract; 10/04/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Industries Completes Inactivation of First Nuclear-Powered Aircraft Carrier Enterprise (CVN 65)

Analysts await Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.56 EPS, down 34.07% or $1.84 from last year’s $5.4 per share. HII’s profit will be $147.93M for 16.43 P/E if the $3.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.85 actual EPS reported by Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.91% EPS growth.

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $7.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFV) by 30,634 shares to 113,577 shares, valued at $5.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oge Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE) by 9,438 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,968 shares, and cut its stake in S&P Global Inc.

