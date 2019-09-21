Pettee Investors Has Lifted Stake in Amazon (AMZN) by $355,884; As G (GIII) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Goldentree Asset Management LP Has Increased Its Position

Pettee Investors Inc increased its stake in Amazon (AMZN) by 51.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettee Investors Inc bought 188 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 556 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.05 million, up from 368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettee Investors Inc who had been investing in Amazon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $889.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 4.32 million shares traded or 31.89% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/05/2018 – Amazon’s 10-person board only has three women. That’s on par with the company’s peers; 13/04/2018 – Amazon’s HQ2 team was in Newark, N.J. this week; 06/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Acting Chairman Buerkle and Staff Meeting with Representatives from Amazon; 09/04/2018 – Variety: Amazon Reorganizes Series-Development Team Under Jennifer Salke, Names Albert Cheng Co-Head of TV; 26/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AMZN, INTC, SBUX & more; 05/03/2018 – According to a recent survey, roughly 45 percent were open to using Amazon as their primary banking account; 17/05/2018 – Walmart, Big Retail Chains Ride U.S. Economy as They Battle Amazon; 15/03/2018 – TOKYO — Amazon Japan is being investigated by the country’s antitrust regulator on allegations of asking vendors for a percentage of their sales revenue. According to sources, the Japanese arm of the U.S; 27/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon’s got a new Prime number – annual membership goes up to $119, from $99 Plus, Apple is exiting the Wi-Fi router business; Snapchat releases a new version of its video-recording Spectacles; and meet the women of cryptocurrency; 12/03/2018 – Amazon to enter Vietnam in challenge to Alibaba

Goldentree Asset Management Lp increased its stake in G (GIII) by 29.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 118,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.29% . The hedge fund held 528,474 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.55 million, up from 409,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.45% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $24.06. About 649,603 shares traded. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) has declined 36.04% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GIII News: 22/03/2018 – G-III Sales, Profits Jump as Donna Karan Brands Latest to Go Fur-Free; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees 2019 Sales $2.94B; 22/03/2018 – G-lll APPAREL GROUP LTD Glll.O SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $1.98 TO $2.08; 05/03/2018 G-III Apparel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 2c-Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 19/04/2018 – DJ G-III Apparel Group Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GIII); 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel 4Q Loss/Shr 1c; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 Adj EPS $1.98-Adj EPS $2.08; 22/03/2018 – G-lll APPAREL GROUP LTD – SEES FY 2019 SHR $1.90 TO $2.00; 22/03/2018 – G-lll APPAREL GROUP LTD Glll.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.13, REV VIEW $3.09 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Since June 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.09 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 40 investors sold GIII shares while 58 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 47.24 million shares or 1.23% less from 47.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zacks Inv Mngmt reported 34,790 shares. Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership has 23,894 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management reported 484,659 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 134,470 are owned by Argent Capital Mgmt Ltd. Signaturefd Ltd Llc reported 38 shares stake. Citadel Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). Moreover, Westwood Hldgs has 0% invested in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) for 6,950 shares. 9,742 are owned by Aperio Group Limited Liability Com. Cooper Creek Partners Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 98,739 shares. 42,350 were accumulated by Comerica Bancorp. Fort Washington Advsrs Incorporated Oh holds 531,000 shares. Kbc Group Nv invested 0% in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). Northern reported 619,941 shares. Principal Gp reported 0.01% stake. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII).

More notable recent G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zacks Value Trader Highlights: GLD, VNQ, PVH, G-III Apparel and Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “G-III Apparel Group Shares Are On Sale – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Insider Weekends: Morris Goldfarb Starts Buying Shares Of G-III Again – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Factors Setting the Tone for G-III Apparel (GIII) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “New Strong Sell Stocks for September 3rd – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Probed by U.S. Antitrust Officials Over Marketplace – Live Trading News” on September 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: AMZN, BKNG, GOOGL – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ROKU, AMZN, S&P 500 – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “What The Truck?!? Amazon’s Algo Gone Awry And More From in.site In Houston – Benzinga” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Disney Gives Amazon the Cold Shoulder – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 01, 2019.

Pettee Investors Inc, which manages about $116.14M and $157.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,485 shares to 130,474 shares, valued at $18.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) by 7,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,020 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 123,743 shares or 1.95% of the stock. Chemung Canal Com has 1.36% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hoertkorn Richard Charles, a California-based fund reported 17 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 58,285 shares. Parus (Uk) Ltd owns 2,810 shares for 2.44% of their portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Guardian Capital LP has invested 0.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fincl Advisory Ser owns 1,377 shares. Davis Selected Advisers invested in 659,356 shares or 6.18% of the stock. 4.50M were reported by Morgan Stanley. Community Trust & Inv Company has invested 1.68% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Capital Inc Ca has 4.02% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 30,350 shares. Cadence Bankshares Na owns 0.97% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,314 shares. Janney Capital Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Price T Rowe Associate Md invested in 4.19% or 15.74 million shares.