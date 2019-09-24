Pettee Investors Has Boosted Amazon (AMZN) Stake by $355,884 as Market Value Declined; Texas Instruments (TXN) Shareholder Arizona State Retirement System Cut Stake by $1.41 Million as Share Price Rose

Pettee Investors Inc increased its stake in Amazon (AMZN) by 51.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettee Investors Inc bought 188 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 556 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.05 million, up from 368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettee Investors Inc who had been investing in Amazon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $872.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $21.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1763.32. About 1.69 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – Motiv expands operating systems, partnerships and distribution channels; 18/04/2018 – BEST BUY – AS FIRST STEP IN PARTNERSHIP, BEST BUY WILL LAUNCH MORE THAN TEN 4K AND HD FIRE TV EDITION MODELS FROM TOSHIBA, INSIGNIA, BEGINNING THIS SUMMER; 12/04/2018 – New Yorker: Amazon Apologizes for Shipping Ten Thousand Copies of Comey’s Book to White House; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Checking-Account Threat Puts Regional Banks on Defensive; 09/05/2018 – Jassy is one of Amazon’s most powerful executives (and most highly paid); 14/05/2018 – Pentagon Defends Cloud Contract Rivals Call a Lock for Amazon; 30/04/2018 – CHICO’S FAS TO OFFER BRAND APPAREL & ACCESSORIES ON AMAZON; 13/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia is using a government stimulus package to lure Amazon to open a data center in the kingdom; 13/04/2018 – ORACLE IS SAID TO LEAD ANTI-AMAZON LOBBY ON PENTAGON CLOUD BID; 15/05/2018 – Amazon is moving into blockchain with a new partnership

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 5.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System sold 12,407 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 217,981 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.02 million, down from 230,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $126.17. About 1.33 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 26/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 17/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Instruments Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXN); 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q EPS $1.35; 02/05/2018 – TI simplifies space-constrained automotive application designs with robust, reliable 100BASE-T1 Ethernet PHY; 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors; 22/05/2018 – Texas Instruments launches “STEM Squad” to keep students’ math and science skills sharp over the summer; 19/04/2018 – Boston Semi Equipment Recognized for Excellence by Texas Instruments; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32B for 22.37 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

