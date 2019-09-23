Pettee Investors Has Boosted Amazon (AMZN) Position By $355,884; Park-ohio Holdings (PKOH) Shorts Raised By 44.83%

Park-ohio Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:PKOH) had an increase of 44.83% in short interest. PKOH’s SI was 105,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 44.83% from 72,500 shares previously. With 26,100 avg volume, 4 days are for Park-ohio Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:PKOH)’s short sellers to cover PKOH’s short positions. The SI to Park-ohio Holdings Corp’s float is 1.2%. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $31.14. About 2,318 shares traded. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) has declined 14.88% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.88% the S&P500. Some Historical PKOH News: 05/03/2018 – PARK-OHIO HOLDINGS 4Q ADJ EPS 86C, EST. 82C; 05/03/2018 – RPT-PARK OHIO HOLDINGS CORP – EXPECT 2018 REVENUES TO INCREASE 8 PCT TO 10 PCT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 05/03/2018 ParkOhio Achieves Revenue and Earnings Expectations in 2017; 08/05/2018 – PARK-OHIO HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 93C, EST. 83C; 05/03/2018 – PARK OHIO HOLDINGS CORP – EXPECT 2018 REVENUES TO INCREASE 8 PCT TO 10 PCT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 08/05/2018 – Park-Ohio Holdings Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.55-Adj EPS $3.75; 05/03/2018 – Park-Ohio Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 86c; 08/05/2018 – PARKOHIO MAINTAINING 2018 ADJ EPS GUIDANCE $3.55 – $3.75; 08/05/2018 – Park-Ohio Holdings 1Q EPS 78c; 05/03/2018 – Park-Ohio Holdings Sees 2018 Rev Up 8%-10% Vs. Prior Year

Pettee Investors Inc increased Amazon (AMZN) stake by 51.09% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pettee Investors Inc acquired 188 shares as Amazon (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Pettee Investors Inc holds 556 shares with $1.05 million value, up from 368 last quarter. Amazon now has $884.07B valuation. The stock decreased 0.39% or $6.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1787.25. About 1.75 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/04/2018 – Complexities of Amazon Selling Drugs in Bulk to Hospitals and Building Logistics Network Cited — CNBC; 13/03/2018 – CPSC: AMAZON CITES FIRE AND CHEMICAL BURN HAZARDS; 30/05/2018 – During Amazon’s annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday, CEO Jeff Bezos acknowledged the e-commerce giant has come under a lot of scrutiny this year; 09/05/2018 – Sears Auto Center Teams Up With Amazon.com To Make Tire Purchases And Installations Easier And More Convenient For Customers; 08/04/2018 – Summers Compares Trump’s Amazon Attack to Italy Under Mussolini; 23/04/2018 – Barriers into pharmaceuticals are too high even for Amazon, says billionaire investor Larry Robbins; 23/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tesla’s Brakes, Amazon’s AI, Hewlett’s Cash Flow — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Gillian Tett Amazon’s response to […]; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Is Expected to Post Strong Revenue Growth as Costs Surge; 08/05/2018 – Amazon employees are outraged by their company’s opposition to a plan to add more diversity to its board:

Among 4 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $260000 highest and $210000 lowest target. $2334’s average target is 30.59% above currents $1787.25 stock price. Amazon had 10 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, March 26. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was reinitiated by M Partners with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Tuesday, September 3.

Pettee Investors Inc decreased Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) stake by 4,308 shares to 26,957 valued at $3.54 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Westlake Chemical Corp. (NYSE:WLK) stake by 5,000 shares and now owns 7,604 shares. Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 220,331 were accumulated by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Investec Asset Management North America accumulated 0.38% or 2,258 shares. Weitz Inv Inc accumulated 15,500 shares. Hyman Charles D owns 1,047 shares. Saratoga Management owns 121 shares. Bessemer Limited has invested 1.1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, D E Shaw has 1.11% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 469,145 shares. The North Carolina-based Kdi Ltd Company has invested 2.97% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sfmg Ltd Company holds 0.43% or 1,649 shares. M&R Cap Inc reported 1.17% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Grisanti Management Ltd Company has 2,126 shares for 2.2% of their portfolio. Bristol John W Communication New York has 74,693 shares. Cadence Management Ltd has 0.04% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Comgest Glob Invsts Sas reported 4,800 shares. Jones Fin Lllp holds 0.03% or 6,173 shares in its portfolio.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company has market cap of $388.63 million. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management services, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and sources, plans, and procures production components, including fasteners, pins, valves, hoses, wire harnesses, clamps and fittings, and rubber and plastic components. It has a 8.12 P/E ratio. This segment also engineers and makes precision cold formed and cold extruded products, including locknuts, SPAC nuts, and wheel hardware.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $803,761 activity. 2,500 shares were bought by WERT JAMES W, worth $69,057 on Friday, August 9. Another trade for 7,581 shares valued at $233,836 was bought by CRAWFORD EDWARD F.