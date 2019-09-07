Pettee Investors Decreased Its Stake in Huntington Ingalls Ind. (HII) as Share Price Rose; Greenwood Capital Associates Has Increased V F (VFC) Position by $329,380

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc increased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 5.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc bought 3,830 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 76,056 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.61M, up from 72,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $87.61. About 1.63M shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 02/04/2018 – AllianzGI NFJ Dividend Value Adds VF Corp, Exits Aetna; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $275 MLN; 06/03/2018 – VF Corp Appoints Velia Carboni as Chief Digital Officer; 05/04/2018 – VF Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.67 INCLUDING ITEMS; 14/03/2018 – VF Corporation Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra®, an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand,; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Vf Holding Corp.’s (“Vertafore”) B3 Cfr On Dividend Recap, Outlook Stable; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP QTRLY REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS INCREASED 22 PERCENT (UP 17 PERCENT CURRENCY NEUTRAL) TO $3.0 BLN; 19/03/2018 – Large retailers urge Trump against China tariffs; 30/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes the Sale of Its Nautica® Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC

Pettee Investors Inc decreased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Ind. (HII) by 41.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettee Investors Inc sold 1,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% . The institutional investor held 2,150 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $445,000, down from 3,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettee Investors Inc who had been investing in Huntington Ingalls Ind. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $215. About 220,988 shares traded. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has risen 0.14% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HII News: 03/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS – CO AND KBR AWARDED CONTRACT TO ESTABLISH AND MANAGE AUSTRALIA’S NAVAL SHIPBUILDING COLLEGE; 06/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Director of Education For The Apprentice School at Newport News Ship; 12/04/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Industries Plan to Reactivate East Bank Facilities at Ingalls Shipbuilding; 03/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Celebrates First Meal Aboard Submarine Indiana; 16/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES INC – CONTRACT INCLUDES 4 OPTION YEARS WITH POTENTIAL CONTRACT VALUE OF $181.4 MLN IF OPTIONS ARE EXERCISED; 03/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 20/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Three Huntington Ingalls Industries Employees Honored By The Manufacturing Institute For Their Achievements; 24/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Newport News Shipbuilding Division Breaks Ground on 16th Habitat for Humanity H; 12/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Plan To Reactivate East Bank Facilities At Ingalls Shipbuilding; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Exits Position in Huntington Ingalls

Analysts await Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $3.72 earnings per share, down 29.68% or $1.57 from last year’s $5.29 per share. HII’s profit will be $150.01M for 14.45 P/E if the $3.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual earnings per share reported by Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold HII shares while 126 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 34.59 million shares or 5.59% less from 36.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Com reported 8,621 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 59,534 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. American Interest Gru accumulated 14,939 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Principal Grp Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al accumulated 9,073 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag owns 467,576 shares. Zebra Mngmt, a Connecticut-based fund reported 2,893 shares. Aqr Capital Lc owns 1.86 million shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) for 2,920 shares. Rr Partners Lp reported 266,600 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt invested in 4,135 shares. Voloridge stated it has 20,000 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.13% or 3,333 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Financial Corporation accumulated 0.07% or 119,706 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 25,807 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savant Cap Ltd Company stated it has 5,058 shares. Friess Associates Ltd Com has 1.39% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Intact Investment Mngmt Inc holds 0.12% or 38,100 shares in its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 2,968 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Howe Rusling holds 6,750 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt invested in 4.18 million shares or 3.11% of the stock. Stifel Financial invested in 960,405 shares. 980,470 were reported by Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Lc. Fragasso Group, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,726 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Incorporated reported 15,799 shares. Holt Cap Advisors Llc Dba Holt Cap Prtn LP reported 0.11% stake. Everence Management holds 0.07% or 4,295 shares. Panagora Asset Management holds 39,326 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Holderness Com has 0.47% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). First Natl Bank has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC).

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61 million and $389.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLF) by 60,096 shares to 63,265 shares, valued at $1.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IEF) by 4,591 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,780 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IWV).

