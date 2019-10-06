Pettee Investors Decreased By $849,816 Its Jpmorgan Chase (JPM) Stake; G2 Investment Partners Management Trimmed Its Universal Electrs (UEIC) Position

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc decreased Universal Electrs Inc (UEIC) stake by 59.75% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc sold 19,213 shares as Universal Electrs Inc (UEIC)’s stock rose 9.85%. The G2 Investment Partners Management Llc holds 12,940 shares with $531,000 value, down from 32,153 last quarter. Universal Electrs Inc now has $674.11M valuation. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $48.57. About 86,572 shares traded. Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) has risen 22.34% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.34% the S&P500. Some Historical UEIC News: 03/05/2018 – Universal Electronics 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 23/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS – C.G. DEVELOPMENT LIMITED TO SELL ITS OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN GEMSTAR TECHNOLOGY (CHINA) TO GUANGZHOU MUXIA HOTEL MANAGEMENT; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 35C TO 45C, EST. 90C; 11/05/2018 – Universal Electronics Presenting at Conference May 24; 03/05/2018 – Universal Electronics 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 23/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS – ON APRIL 17, UNIT & GUANGZHOU JUNHAO INVESTMENT CO MUTUALLY AGREED TO TERMINATE SEPT. 30, 2016 TRANSFER AGREEMENT; 23/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS IN PACT TO SELL GEMSTAR CHINA INTEREST; 23/05/2018 – Universal Electronics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Universal Electronics Sees 2Q Adj EPS 35c-Adj EPS 45c; 03/05/2018 – Universal Electronics Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 18c-Loss 28c

Pettee Investors Inc decreased Jpmorgan Chase (JPM) stake by 9.07% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pettee Investors Inc sold 7,656 shares as Jpmorgan Chase (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Pettee Investors Inc holds 76,797 shares with $8.59M value, down from 84,453 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase now has $369.96 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.17% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $114.62. About 9.14 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 22/03/2018 – JPMORGAN IS SAID TO MULL BLOCKCHAIN PROJECT SPIN-OFF: FT; 10/04/2018 – SAGE CANCELS FROM JPMORGAN MEETING IN NAPA DUE TO LOGISTICS; 17/05/2018 – FinanclNews[Reg]: JPMorgan launches crypto strategy months after Dimon `fraud’ warning; 09/05/2018 – Masonite Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 11/04/2018 – Proposal would Apply to JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs and other ‘GSIBs’; 26/04/2018 – AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS LTD AXTA.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $32; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.63 PCT IN APRIL VS 2.65 PCT IN MARCH – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Windstream President & CEO Tony Thomas to speak at J.P. Morgan conference; 09/04/2018 – MOVES-BNY Mellon names sales executive for hedge funds, ETFs, structured products; 16/04/2018 – PLURALSIGHT INC SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, BARCLAYS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.04, from 2.28 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 10 investors sold UEIC shares while 41 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 12.06 million shares or 2.41% less from 12.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc increased Forescout Technologies Inc stake by 21,753 shares to 66,753 valued at $2.26M in 2019Q2. It also upped Hyrecar Inc stake by 138,504 shares and now owns 406,399 shares. Impinj Inc was raised too.

Analysts await Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 742.86% or $0.52 from last year’s $0.07 per share. UEIC’s profit will be $8.19M for 20.58 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Electronics Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -259.46% EPS growth.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.81 billion for 11.84 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity. 18,000 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $2.00M were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

