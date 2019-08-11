Pettee Investors Cut Position in Huntington Ingalls Ind. (HII) as Stock Value Rose; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Pinnacle Holdings Raised Its Stake

Pinnacle Holdings Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by 0.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc bought 73 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 22,655 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83 billion, up from 22,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $299.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $70.84. About 13.25 million shares traded or 25.56% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 11/04/2018 – MOZAMBIQUE LNG PROJECT IS LIKELY TO START IN 2023-2024 – COCHRANE; 04/04/2018 – IRAQ OIL MINISTRY SAYS STILL IN DISCUSSION WITH EXXON ABOUT SOUTHERN OILFIELDS PROJECT; 01/05/2018 – EXXON VICE PRESIDENT ERIK OSWALD COMMENT IN HOUSTON SPEECH; 30/05/2018 – EXXON: NEW PROJECTS WILL MAKE UP HALF OF EARNINGS BY 2025; 13/03/2018 – Trump picks CIA Director Mike Pompeo to replace the former Exxon Mobil chief executive; 08/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Shell’s U.S. shale output plans prioritize oil over natgas; 07/03/2018 – Exxon: Upstream Plans Involve Low-Cost-Of-Supply Investments in U.S. Tight Oil, Deepwater, LNG; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Net $4.65B; 28/05/2018 – ENI, EXXON, OIL AND GAS PLAN OFFSHORE DRILLING IN PAKISTAN: APP; 09/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281775 – EXXON MOBIL BAYTOWN REFINERY

Pettee Investors Inc decreased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Ind. (HII) by 41.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettee Investors Inc sold 1,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% . The institutional investor held 2,150 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $445,000, down from 3,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettee Investors Inc who had been investing in Huntington Ingalls Ind. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $209.36. About 205,971 shares traded. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has risen 0.14% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HII News: 30/04/2018 – VIDEO RELEASE–Aircraft Carrier John F. Kennedy Reaches 75 Percent Structural Completion; 29/03/2018 – Huntington Ingalls: Coast Guard Pact for Purchase of Cutter Materials; 12/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Plan To Reactivate East Bank Facilities At Ingalls Shipbuilding; 30/03/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Vice President of Contracts and Pricing at Newport News Shipbuilding; 12/04/2018 – U.S. could reach goal of 355 ship Navy in 2030s -official; 25/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Vice President of Contracts and Pricing at Ingalls Shipbuilding; 03/05/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS 1Q REV. $1.87B, EST. $1.74B; 29/03/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Gets $94 Million U.S. Coast Guard Pact; 29/03/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES – UNIT GOT $94 MLN FIXED-PRICE CONTRACT FROM U.S. COAST GUARD TO BUY LONG-LEAD MATERIALS FOR 10TH NSC; 01/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gm Advisory invested in 6,876 shares or 0.18% of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 1.23% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 353,080 shares. Gould Asset Management Ca invested in 13,110 shares. Waters Parkerson & Llc reported 458,522 shares stake. Clearbridge Limited Liability invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Verity Asset stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Trillium Asset Management Lc holds 0.09% or 22,065 shares. Cullinan Associates holds 1.49% or 246,289 shares in its portfolio. Principal Group Inc holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 7.59M shares. Iowa Bankshares owns 57,813 shares for 2.14% of their portfolio. 165,136 were reported by D E Shaw. Hennessy Advsrs Incorporated invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). New York State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 6.57M shares. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,429 shares. Diversified Tru reported 50,407 shares.

Pinnacle Holdings Llc, which manages about $720.48 million and $267.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ngl Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) by 12,110 shares to 321,213 shares, valued at $4.51 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 51 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,083 shares, and cut its stake in Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold HII shares while 126 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 34.59 million shares or 5.59% less from 36.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Minnesota-based Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Cypress Cap Ltd (Wy) owns 221 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Somerset has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.02% or 2,200 shares in its portfolio. Japan-based Daiwa Securities Group Inc has invested 0% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Johnson Group Inc Inc, Wisconsin-based fund reported 35 shares. Compton Mngmt Ri, Rhode Island-based fund reported 2,000 shares. Rampart Inv Management Limited Liability Com holds 1,047 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Adage Cap Prtn Grp Inc Limited Liability Company invested in 467,573 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.02% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 3,580 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Lc Tn holds 13 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Com (Trc) invested in 0.02% or 1,647 shares. Boston Private Wealth Lc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Thomas White holds 6,811 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio.

