Pettee Investors Cut Its Position in Huntington Ingalls Ind. (HII) as Shares Rose; As Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) Market Valuation Declined, Quantum Capital Management Trimmed Stake

Pettee Investors Inc decreased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Ind. (HII) by 41.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettee Investors Inc sold 1,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% . The institutional investor held 2,150 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $445,000, down from 3,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettee Investors Inc who had been investing in Huntington Ingalls Ind. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $206.82. About 283,507 shares traded. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has risen 0.14% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HII News: 10/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Partners with 3D Systems to Accelerate Adoption of 3-D Printing in Naval Shipbuild; 03/05/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES – NEW CONTRACT AWARDS IN QTR WAS ABOUT $2.6 BLN, BRINGING TOTAL BACKLOG TO ABOUT $22 BLN AS OF MARCH 31; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Exits Position in Huntington Ingalls; 10/05/2018 – 3D Systems and Huntington Ingalls Industries Partner to Transform U.S. Navy Shipbuilding; 17/04/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT CORP – AWARD WAS RECEIVED FROM HUNTINGTON INGALLS, NEWPORT NEWS SHIPBUILDING TO SUPPORT PLANNED SHIP CONSTRUCTION; 13/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES NEW VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF COUNSEL OF NEWPORT NEWS SHIPBUILDING DIVISION; 16/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Awarded Contract for DDG 51-Class Follow Yard Services; 03/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls 1Q EPS $3.48; 25/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Vice President of Contracts and Pricing at Ingalls Shipbuilding; 23/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Vice President of Supply Chain Management at Ingalls Shipbuilding

Quantum Capital Management decreased its stake in Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) by 40.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management sold 61,828 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.64% . The institutional investor held 89,776 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16M, down from 151,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Northwest Pipe Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $259.93M market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $26.7. About 34,884 shares traded or 40.16% up from the average. Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) has risen 20.41% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.41% the S&P500. Some Historical NWPX News: 15/05/2018 – First Wilshire Securities Management Buys Into Northwest Pipe; 09/03/2018 Northwest Pipe Short-Interest Ratio Rises 97% to 37 Days; 23/04/2018 – DJ Northwest Pipe Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NWPX); 02/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 21/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe Company Awarded the Southern Water Supply Project Phase Il Contract; 21/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe Company Awarded the Southern Water Supply Project Phase II Contract

More notable recent Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Northwest Pipe Company Announces Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on October 31, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Northwest Pipe Company Announces Sale of Houston Real Property – GlobeNewswire” published on August 23, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Northwest Pipe Company Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Northwest Pipe Company Announces Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Should Hold Grainger (GWW) Stock Right Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 3 investors sold NWPX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 6.92 million shares or 3.99% less from 7.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,800 were accumulated by First Manhattan Commerce. Bessemer Gp has 0% invested in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Blackrock holds 683,730 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dorsey Wright Associates stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership owns 814,500 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De stated it has 9,973 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 114,418 were accumulated by Geode Cap Lc. State Street Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 230,801 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn, a California-based fund reported 15,687 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co invested in 3,725 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Franklin Resources Inc has 0% invested in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) for 239,100 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns holds 0% or 837 shares. The Germany-based Deutsche Bancorp Ag has invested 0% in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership has 8,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX).

Quantum Capital Management, which manages about $700.30 million and $185.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Photronics Inc (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 147,336 shares to 483,720 shares, valued at $4.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pimco Etf Tr (BOND) by 10,784 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,647 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT).

More notable recent Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “PHOTO RELEASE–Don Hamadyk Named Chairman of the National Shipbuilding Research Program Board – GlobeNewswire” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Huntington Ingalls Industries Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Huntington Ingalls Industries: Fair Winds Continue For This Navy Shipbuilder – Seeking Alpha” published on February 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Huntington Ingalls Industries to Acquire Fulcrum IT Services – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 18, 2019.