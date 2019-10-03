Petrus Trust Company Lta Trimmed Its Ebay (EBAY) Stake by $301,626; Valuation Rose; Crestwood Advisors Holding in Philip Morris Intl Com (PM) Has Lifted by $1.19 Million

Petrus Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 2.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta sold 7,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 356,616 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.09 million, down from 364,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $37.81. About 2.24 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 25/04/2018 – EBay Gives Disappointing Outlook, Highlighting Threat of Amazon; 06/04/2018 – Amazon and eBay agree to work with HMRC in crackdown on VAT dodgers; 02/04/2018 – eBay Inc: eBay Releases its 2017 Diversity and Inclusion Report Mon, 02 Apr 2018 00:00:00 -0700; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craiglist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business; 25/04/2018 – EBAY 1Q NET REV. $2.6B, EST. $2.59B; 05/04/2018 – EBay: Edward Barnholt Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 02/04/2018 – eBay Inc: eBay Releases its 2017 Diversity and Inclusion Report; 20/03/2018 – EBay Says Marketplaces Face `Serious Threat’ From EU Tax Changes; 25/04/2018 – EBAY REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 25/05/2018 – Comm. O’Rielly’s 5/25/18 letter to eBay and Amazon re: set top boxes

Crestwood Advisors Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com (PM) by 387.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc bought 15,311 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 19,262 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.51M, up from 3,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $76.73. About 942,691 shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris: Dividend Increases Will Remain Primary Use of Operating Cash Flow After CapEx; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY DILUTED EPS FORECAST ASSUMES FULL-YEAR EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EPS $5.25-$5.40, AT PREVAILING FX; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q EPS $1.00; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris International sells Marlboro cigarettes outside the U.S; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and Fights Efforts to Reduce Smoking Worldwide; 02/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 26%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q South and Southeast Asia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 6.1%

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20 billion and $2.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality Etf by 21,989 shares to 33,421 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth Etf (IWF) by 2,317 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,391 shares, and cut its stake in Ametek Inc New Com (NYSE:AME).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Accredited Invsts has 0.09% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 5,975 shares. Mariner Limited Company stated it has 85,657 shares. Argent owns 26,685 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Frontier Invest Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Windsor Capital Mngmt Llc, a Arizona-based fund reported 3,830 shares. Fairfield Bush & Commerce reported 41,705 shares stake. Brick And Kyle Assocs has invested 0.5% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Deprince Race Zollo invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd accumulated 2.35 million shares. Nuwave Inv Management Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Canal Insur Communication accumulated 12,000 shares or 0.31% of the stock. World Asset Mngmt reported 84,070 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Dearborn Prtnrs Limited Liability has 10,630 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Greylin Mangement Incorporated has 5,268 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Hightower Trust Svcs Lta accumulated 196,733 shares or 1.95% of the stock.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Philip Morris: A Little Worry – Seeking Alpha” on March 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Philip Morris International Should Walk Away From Altria’s Juul Disaster – Motley Fool” published on September 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Philip Morris Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Philip Morris Is Not Dead – Seeking Alpha” published on February 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks: S&P Slumps as Weak Manufacturing Data Stuns Traders – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold EBAY shares while 252 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 680.91 million shares or 4.31% less from 711.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. C M Bidwell And accumulated 0.41% or 10,515 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd has invested 0.48% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). 480,712 are owned by Majedie Asset. Mcf Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 786 shares. Nomura Holdg Inc reported 17,872 shares. Mrj Capital Inc invested in 2.67% or 117,175 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability holds 0.02% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) or 235,030 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Grp Inc holds 0.01% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) or 301,894 shares. Barrett Asset Ltd Liability Com owns 26,600 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.03M shares. Transamerica Financial Advisors reported 0% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Accuvest Advsrs reported 10,267 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsr Llc holds 0.04% or 12,157 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Rwc Asset Mgmt Llp has 0.74% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Landscape Management Limited Company owns 64,683 shares.

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $564.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 111,993 shares to 343,780 shares, valued at $21.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 269,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $232,736 activity.

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Maverick Risk – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Cable One elects eBay executive to board of directors – Phoenix Business Journal” published on September 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Morning Note: Peloton (PTON) Pedals Its Way To An IPO – Nasdaq” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Better Buy: MercadoLibre vs. Amazon – Nasdaq” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Thursday’s Market Minute: CEO Exodus – Benzinga” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $423.66 million for 18.53 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.