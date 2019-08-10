Petrus Trust Company Lta Trimmed Its Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP) Position by $380,800 as Stock Declined; As Schwab Charles New (SCHW) Shares Declined, Liberty Capital Management Lifted by $379,218 Its Holding

Liberty Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Schwab Charles Corp New (SCHW) by 39.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Liberty Capital Management Inc bought 9,029 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 31,996 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, up from 22,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Schwab Charles Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $36.87. About 13.03 million shares traded or 36.78% up from the average. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS $3.33 TLN AT END OF FEB. :SCHW US; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net Interest Margin 2.12%; 20/03/2018 – Brd of Governors: Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by The Charles Schwab Corporation; 14/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – AVERAGE INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS ON COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET WERE $239.9 BLN IN FEB, UP 11% FROM FEB 2017; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q EPS 55c; 16/05/2018 – Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Closes Above 200-Day Average; 08/05/2018 – Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury Daily Inflows $126.5M; 06/04/2018 – The Standard Hires Michael Cohen as National Accounts Relationship Manager; 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB FEB. NET NEW ASSETS TOTALED $21.3B; 25/04/2018 – SCHWAB CEO WALT BETTINGER INTERVIEWED ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION

Petrus Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corp (CCMP) by 60.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta sold 3,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 2,239 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $251,000, down from 5,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Cabot Microelectronics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $115.78. About 270,878 shares traded or 19.21% up from the average. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) has risen 2.89% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CCMP News: 08/03/2018 – CABOT ENERGY PLC – WORK PROGRAMME IS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE WITH THREE WELLS SUCCESSFULLY DRILLED AND TESTED AND FOURTH WELL SCHEDULED TO FINISH DRILLING SHORTLY; 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Cabot, lfis are said in talks to buy Italy debt collector FBS – Bloomberg; 09/03/2018 – NASDAQ INVESTIGATING CCMP TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN 14:34-14:35; 09/05/2018 – Cabot Micro at Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference May 14; 08/05/2018 – Encore Announces Agreement to Acquire the Remaining Interest in Cabot; 26/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Expects FY18 GAAP Gross Profit Margin 51%-53%; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE: PACT TO BUY REMAINING INTEREST IN CABOT; 26/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics 2Q Adj EPS $1.19; 05/03/2018 – CABOT MICRO BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 40C/SHR FROM 20C, EST. 22C; 19/03/2018 – VENADO OIL & GAS AND KKR BUY CABOT EAGLE FORD ASSETS FOR $765M

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $516.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 41,500 shares to 249,000 shares, valued at $17.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 177,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.77, from 2.16 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold CCMP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 26.72 million shares or 0.40% more from 26.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Psagot Inv House Limited has invested 0.05% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Earnest Prtn Lc reported 1.27% of its portfolio in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Millennium Mngmt Ltd invested in 0% or 2,658 shares. Westfield Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.17% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) or 196,997 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3,644 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. James Investment Research Inc reported 0.55% of its portfolio in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Swiss Bancorporation invested in 0.01% or 52,360 shares. Stanley invested 0.29% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Intll Gp reported 21,532 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt invested in 0% or 50 shares. Pennsylvania Tru Co has 47,905 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Bahl Gaynor Inc accumulated 17,131 shares. 3,011 were reported by Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Co. 74,665 were accumulated by Legal & General Gp Pcl.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $215,617 activity. Another trade for 2,595 shares valued at $100,367 was bought by Goldfarb Mark A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Florida-based Steinberg Global Asset has invested 0.03% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Kelly Lawrence W Assoc Inc Ca stated it has 17,557 shares. Clearbridge Invs Llc stated it has 14.86 million shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Valley Advisers Inc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Moreover, Acg Wealth has 0.47% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 81,887 shares. 7,200 are owned by Boltwood Management. Vaughan Nelson Invest Mngmt LP invested 1.04% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Putnam Investments Llc has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Quantbot Technologies Lp accumulated 21,542 shares. Voya Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 443,922 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement Sys Fund owns 23,585 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Brave Warrior Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 3.46 million shares. Adirondack Trust invested in 0.03% or 903 shares. Norinchukin Bancorporation The holds 93,663 shares. Everett Harris And Ca holds 0.39% or 354,553 shares in its portfolio.

