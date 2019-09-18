Petrus Trust Company Lta Raised Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $360,705 as Stock Price Declined; 40 North Management Increased Stake in Ptc (PTC) by $36.70 Million

Petrus Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta bought 2,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 138,541 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.30 million, up from 135,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $130.41. About 3.38 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 23/03/2018 – GSK’s two-drug HIV regimen wins European panel approval; 19/05/2018 – NFL star JJ Watt offers to pay for the funerals of Sante Fe High School shooting victims; 17/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESTIMATES THAT ABOUT 70% OF CUMULATIVE PRE-TAX COSTS RELATING TO GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL RESULT IN CASH OUTLAYS – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Implement Actions Across Global Supply Chain; 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON: BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY; 05/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA ORDERED TO PAY $37 MLN IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC ON MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE ADVANCE Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR; 11/05/2018 – Big Pharma Diversification Strategies Report 2018: Roche, Johnson & Johnson, and AstraZeneca – Active Acquirers in their Focused and Diversified Visions – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference; 17/04/2018 – $JNJ dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout

40 North Management Llc increased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 69.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 40 North Management Llc bought 412,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The institutional investor held 1.00 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $89.98M, up from 590,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 40 North Management Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $67. About 601,650 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 17/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from PTC India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 21/05/2018 – PTC to Host Investor Session at LiveWorx on Monday, June 18th, 2018; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 643.7M RUPEES, EST. 667.0M; 07/05/2018 – PTC Inc. at MUFG Securities Corporate Access Day Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – PTC to Participate in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC NOW EXPECTS 75% PTC IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 24/05/2018 – PTC Named a Visionary in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Industrial IoT Platforms; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC. 2Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 31C; 09/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – PTC Explores the Use of Augmented Reality Technology for Autism

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ims Cap Mgmt has invested 1.26% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, First Dallas Securities Inc has 3.18% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hite Hedge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,771 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp invested in 1.14% or 1.34 million shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 7,802 are held by Spirit Of America New York. Mondrian Prns has invested 3.49% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Interocean Cap Limited Liability Corp invested 2.73% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). New York-based Neville Rodie And Shaw Incorporated has invested 3.68% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fruth Investment has invested 1.63% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Tru Of Toledo Na Oh reported 0.94% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Permanens Capital LP invested 0.01% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hudock Gp Limited Co has 0.4% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Arcadia Invest Mngmt Mi has 0.18% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Lincluden Management Ltd owns 0.44% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 49,309 shares.

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $564.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 13,256 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $8.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) by 253,719 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 223,394 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 40 investors sold PTC shares while 137 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 65.19 million shares or 3.25% less from 67.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman stated it has 0% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 0% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). United Capital Finance Advisers Limited Co invested in 3,533 shares or 0% of the stock. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio accumulated 34,518 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Southeast Asset Advsrs owns 15,245 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). The New York-based New York State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.03% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Cwm Limited Liability Company, a Nebraska-based fund reported 95 shares. Hm Payson Communications has invested 0% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). 1,878 were reported by Stephens Ar. Gulf Fincl Bank (Uk) Ltd reported 28,343 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 318,318 are owned by Marshall Wace Llp. Hsbc Public Limited Co stated it has 12,247 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hudock Group Limited Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Royal London Asset Limited has 0.04% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 42,675 shares.