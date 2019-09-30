Petrus Trust Company Lta Raised Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $360,705; Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Has Lowered Position in Magna Intl (MGA) as Share Value Declined

Petrus Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta bought 2,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 138,541 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.30M, up from 135,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $130.15. About 2.62 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 24/05/2018 – Drug Overview 2018: lnvega Sustenna/lnvega Trinza (Paliperidone Palmitate; Johnson & Johnson) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Fails to Reach Verdict in S.C. Cancer Suit Tied to Talc; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Investor Conference Call on First-Quarter Results; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference i; 16/03/2018 – Platinum Equity Submits Binding Offer to Acquire LifeScan From Johnson & Johnson; 16/03/2018 – J&J GETS OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY FOR LIFESCAN OF ABOUT $2.1B; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to relaunch baby care line after its 20% sales decline; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend Increase Of 7.1%; 20/03/2018 – J&J – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 29/03/2018 – lnvokana (canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 48.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc sold 62,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 67,686 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.37 million, down from 130,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $53.2. About 439,791 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 10/05/2018 – Magna International Sees 2018 North America Production 17.3M Units; 14/03/2018 – Magna invests $200m in Lyft in latest autonomous driving alliance; 14/03/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – IN ADDITION TO FUNDING PARTNERSHIP, MAGNA TO INVEST $200 MLN IN LYFT; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Announce a Multi-Year Partnership to Develop and Manufacture Self-Driving Systems at Scale; 29/03/2018 – Magna Provides Engineering Expertise to New Automaker VinFast; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – JOINT VENTURE AND PRODUCTION FACILITY WOULD ALLOW BOTH MAGNA AND BHAP TO FURTHER EXPAND PRESENCE IN CHINA; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: 7% OF VEHICLES PRODUCED IN 2030 WILL BE AUTONOMOUS; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Will Fund and Develop Self-Driving Systems; 02/04/2018 – Magna Forms Joint Venture in China to Support Growing Composite Liftgate Market; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Announce a Multi-Yr Partnership to Develop and Manufacture Self-Driving Systems at Scale

Analysts await Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.49 earnings per share, down 4.49% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.56 per share. MGA’s profit will be $467.59M for 8.93 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by Magna International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.29% negative EPS growth.

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $241.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) by 109,695 shares to 114,030 shares, valued at $2.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

