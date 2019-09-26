Petrus Trust Company Lta Raised By $9.44 Million Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position; Landscape Capital Management Upped Carnival (CCL) Holding

Petrus Trust Company Lta increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 83.53% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Petrus Trust Company Lta acquired 71,000 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Petrus Trust Company Lta holds 156,000 shares with $20.90 million value, up from 85,000 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $139.54. About 14.54M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/04/2018 – TCG Members Infineon, Microsoft, and OnBoard Security to Host Security Solutions Workshop and Demonstrations at Internet of; 15/03/2018 – FINALCAD Launches New App for Windows 10 to Support the Evolution of Microsoft Installed Base in Construction Companies; 17/04/2018 – MSFT: #BREAKING: #SCOTUS dismisses the @Microsoft case as moot in light of the passage of the #CLOUD Act. – ! $MSFT; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Net $7.42B; 06/03/2018 – A lost World War II aircraft carrier has been found by one of Microsoft’s co-founders; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft Wins 2018 Best of Enterprise Connect Award for Microsoft Teams; 17/04/2018 – Mary Jo Foley: Some more Microsoft reorg moves — more teams moving under JoeB, sources say:; 07/05/2018 – Biogen Celebrates 40 Years as a Pioneer in Neuroscience; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Announces Amendment to Share Repurchase Program; 04/05/2018 – Adweek: Microsoft Retains Dentsu as Global Media Agency of Record After a Closed Review

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased Carnival Corp (CCL) stake by 48.38% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Landscape Capital Management Llc acquired 25,609 shares as Carnival Corp (CCL)'s stock declined 15.39%. The Landscape Capital Management Llc holds 78,544 shares with $3.66 million value, up from 52,935 last quarter. Carnival Corp now has $31.49 billion valuation. The stock decreased 8.53% or $4.1 during the last trading session, reaching $43.96. About 12.23M shares traded or 208.89% up from the average. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500.

Among 10 analysts covering Carnival (NYSE:CCL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. Carnival has $65 highest and $4800 lowest target. $55.18’s average target is 25.52% above currents $43.96 stock price. Carnival had 16 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, June 25 with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Friday, June 21. Nomura downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $5200 target in Friday, June 21 report. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight”. SunTrust maintained Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) rating on Friday, June 21. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $65 target. The stock of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, July 19. On Wednesday, March 27 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) rating on Monday, June 24. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $59 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, June 21. The rating was downgraded by Berenberg on Monday, July 1 to “Hold”.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. DONALD ARNOLD W had bought 22,050 shares worth $997,267. $930,000 worth of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) was bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J on Wednesday, July 3.

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) stake by 45,697 shares to 40,540 valued at $479,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Del Friscos Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) stake by 120,812 shares and now owns 195,008 shares. Wells Fargo Income Opportuni (EAD) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman reported 1,200 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca) has invested 0.06% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Strategic Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.32% or 18,194 shares. Salem Invest Counselors Inc has 2,712 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sandy Spring State Bank holds 0% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Petrus Trust Lta owns 307,658 shares or 2.54% of their US portfolio. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.03% or 641,215 shares. Advent Cap Mgmt De invested in 75,000 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Lazard Asset Mngmt Llc has 0.01% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). M Secs Inc has invested 0.24% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Ballentine Ptnrs Lc reported 4,560 shares. Piedmont Advisors Incorporated reported 5,933 shares. 121,854 are owned by Td Asset Management Inc. Us Bancorporation De invested in 0.02% or 131,137 shares. Raymond James Trust Na holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 58,016 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goelzer holds 1.6% or 129,874 shares. Cadence Bancshares Na stated it has 52,692 shares. 1832 Asset Management Lp stated it has 3.71% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The West Virginia-based Wesbanco State Bank has invested 2.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Tru has 3.44% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 28.75 million shares. Whale Rock Cap Mgmt Lc reported 2.24% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Weybosset Research Ltd Liability Co has 0.28% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Ks has 2.47% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.04M shares. Plancorp Ltd Com holds 1.38% or 26,048 shares in its portfolio. Windham Capital Mngmt Lc reported 4,000 shares. Hanseatic Mngmt Services holds 6.68% or 48,842 shares in its portfolio. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd invested 0.24% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 40,724 were accumulated by Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership. 47,812 were reported by Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Com. Tcw Group Inc has invested 0.8% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).