Petrus Trust Company Lta Position In Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Was Has Raised; Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Lifted Its Meredith (MDP) Position by $5.53 Million

Petrus Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 10.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta bought 12,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 135,946 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.00M, up from 123,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $374.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $141.12. About 793,180 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson expected to post earnings of $2.01 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – Dominic Caruso Says Johnson & Johnson Is Still Planning for Strong 2018 (Video); 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G.: Suit Alleges Johnson & Johnson and Janssen and Ortho-McNeil Subsidiaries Used Deceptive Marketing for Duragesic, Nucynta and Nucynta ER; 17/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESTIMATES THAT ABOUT 70% OF CUMULATIVE PRE-TAX COSTS RELATING TO GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL RESULT IN CASH OUTLAYS – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY, OXFORD TO INVESTIGATE JARDIANCE; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Platinum Equity Has Offered To Buy LifeScan For $2.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – J&J – DISCUSSIONS REGARDING SPECIFIC FUTURE ACTIONS IN GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ARE ONGOING; 05/04/2018 – Former Acelity, J&J Executive Joins Organogenesis as Vice President of Global Medical & Clinical Affairs; 11/04/2018 – J&J: One-of-a-Kind Contact Lens Corrects Vision and Adapts to Changing Light Conditions; 16/03/2018 – J&J Reaches $2.1 Billion Deal to Sell Diabetes Device Business

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel increased its stake in Meredith Corp (MDP) by 0.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel bought 100 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,409 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23B, up from 40,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in Meredith Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $56.15. About 34,006 shares traded. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 15.14% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 21/03/2018 – Meredith decides to explore sale of TIME, Sports Illustrated, Fortune, and Money; 29/03/2018 – Meredith Corp to Sell Meredith Xcelerated Marketing to Accenture; 13/03/2018 – Hidden Valley First To Leverage Allrecipes’ AmazonFresh Integration; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE – ENTERED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE NEW YORK-BASED DIGITAL AGENCY, MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING; 24/04/2018 – Meredith Corp: Transaction Expected to Close Concurrently With Sinclair Broadcast Acquisition of Tribune Media; 24/04/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – ACQUISITION OF KPLR IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT ON MEREDITH’S FISCAL 2018 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE; 28/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Hub Group, Rush Enterprises, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust, Meredith, Minerals Techn; 19/03/2018 – KRONOS WORLDWIDE SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 15, BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO NINE, ELECTED MEREDITH MENDES TO FILL NEWLY CREATED VACANCY – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – MEREDITH NEEDS MORE TIME TO COMPLETE 10-Q, CITES TIME PURCHASE; 21/03/2018 – AMERICAN MEDIA INC – NO LONGER HAS ANY INTEREST IN ACQUIRING ANY OF FORMER TIME INC BRANDS BEING MADE AVAILABLE FOR SALE BY MEREDITH CORPORATION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold MDP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 41.84 million shares or 2.56% less from 42.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. J Goldman Limited Partnership accumulated 0.2% or 64,886 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement, a Florida-based fund reported 17,309 shares. California Employees Retirement System holds 108,245 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Advisory Ntwk Ltd Liability reported 648 shares stake. Northern Tru Corporation holds 1.07M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Automobile Association stated it has 0% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). New York-based Goldman Sachs Inc has invested 0.01% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Signaturefd Limited Liability has 0% invested in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Coldstream Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 15,368 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 260,726 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Select Equity Limited Partnership holds 127,218 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Principal Fincl Group Inc accumulated 176,883 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gabelli Funds owns 221,200 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Ftb Advisors has invested 0% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Hotchkis & Wiley Ltd Com reported 49,631 shares.

More notable recent Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Meredith Corporation Board Of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” on May 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “It Might Be A Good Idea To Catch The Meredith Corp. Falling Knife – Seeking Alpha” published on June 08, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Success Between The Tattered Pages – Seeking Alpha” on February 15, 2019. More interesting news about Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Switch, Inc. (SWCH) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Meredith Corporation Names Farah Zaman Chief Privacy Officer – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel, which manages about $228.64M and $279.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 245 shares to 7,781 shares, valued at $305.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bemis Co Inc (NYSE:BMS) by 47,724 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,074 shares, and cut its stake in Progressive Co Ohio (NYSE:PGR).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Healthcare Stocks to Buy With the Market Near All-Time Highs – Investorplace.com” on June 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Rocketed 813% in the First Half of 2019 – The Motley Fool” published on July 07, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “J&J (JNJ), Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Ordered to Pay About $12M in Talc-Cancer Case – Bloomberg; Jury Decided Against Awarding Punitive Damages – StreetInsider.com” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The 10 Biggest Biotech Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) option implied volatility at low end of range – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ontario – Canada-based Tdam Usa has invested 1.4% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 111,487 were accumulated by Braun Stacey. Karp Cap Mngmt Corporation holds 0.4% or 8,108 shares. Timber Creek Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.1% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 109,947 are held by Norris Perne And French Limited Liability Partnership Mi. Ariel Invests owns 893,391 shares. Ssi Invest Management invested in 0.07% or 6,391 shares. Texas Yale Corporation reported 0.41% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Wills Financial Grp has invested 4.96% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 589,837 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Management Limited holds 13,985 shares. Alesco Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.04% or 5,777 shares. Rockland Tru Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 150,107 shares. Segment Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company reported 1.41% stake. Pitcairn Company holds 0.53% or 34,627 shares in its portfolio.

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $516.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 4,950 shares to 20,500 shares, valued at $20.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) by 82,887 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 477,113 shares, and cut its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.