Petrus Trust Company Lta Position in Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP) Has Trimmed by $380,800; Robinson Capital Management Position in Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs (PMM) Has Trimmed by $2.05 Million

Robinson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs (PMM) by 30.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc sold 292,814 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 676,712 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06 million, down from 969,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $393.63 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8. About 135,520 shares traded or 30.62% up from the average. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) has 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Petrus Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corp (CCMP) by 60.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta sold 3,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 2,239 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $251,000, down from 5,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Cabot Microelectronics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $124.34. About 122,220 shares traded. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) has risen 2.89% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CCMP News: 23/05/2018 – Cabot Energy Trades Down After Lowering Production Guidance, Deferring Drilling; 01/05/2018 – Cabot Energy Non-Executive Chairman Jonathan Murphy to Step Down; 23/05/2018 – CABOT ENERGY -PRODUCTION FOR YEAR EXPECTED TO BE BELOW PREVIOUS GUIDANCE AND CO WILL PROVIDE NEW GUIDANCE ONCE PROGRAMME FOR SECOND HALF OF YEAR IS FINALISED; 19/04/2018 – Cabot Micro Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics 2Q Rev $143M; 05/03/2018 – CABOT MICROELECTRONICS DOUBLES QTRLY CASH DIV & REPORTS; 09/05/2018 – Cabot Micro at Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference May 14; 08/03/2018 – CABOT ENERGY PLC – WORK PROGRAMME IS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE WITH THREE WELLS SUCCESSFULLY DRILLED AND TESTED AND FOURTH WELL SCHEDULED TO FINISH DRILLING SHORTLY; 05/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics to Release Financial Results for Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2018 on April 26; 19/03/2018 – VENADO OIL & GAS AND KKR BUY CABOT EAGLE FORD ASSETS FOR $765M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.77, from 2.16 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold CCMP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 26.72 million shares or 0.40% more from 26.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbva Compass Bank & Trust accumulated 9,209 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd Company holds 367,743 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Farmers & Merchants reported 66 shares stake. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 59,586 shares. Brown Advisory invested in 0.06% or 203,048 shares. Old Commercial Bank In reported 2,014 shares. Jane Street Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. New Amsterdam Lc Ny holds 0.32% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) or 7,891 shares. Westfield LP reported 196,997 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Ny owns 14,518 shares. Piedmont Advsrs holds 0.03% or 7,247 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Parametric Port Associate Lc has 0.01% invested in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 0.01% or 8,429 shares in its portfolio. The Maryland-based Sandy Spring Bancshares has invested 0% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). 1.19M are owned by Earnest Prns Limited.

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $516.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 4,700 shares to 104,700 shares, valued at $12.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 177,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

