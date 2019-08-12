Petrus Trust Company Lta Lowered Position in Lands End New (LE) by $568,480; South Texas Money Management LTD Decreased Its Electronic Arts (EA) Holding by $17.37 Million

South Texas Money Management Ltd decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 95.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd sold 171,945 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 7,595 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $772,000, down from 179,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $3.26 during the last trading session, reaching $91.97. About 3.50M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : MKM PARTNERS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $137; 07/03/2018 EA and Maxis Invite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $3.55; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS 4Q ADJ. EPS ABOUT $1.28, EST. $1.16; 08/03/2018 – EA Announces Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment and More to Enter Origin Access; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Net Bookings About $720M; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Electronic Arts, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 08/05/2018 – EA SEES 2019 ADJ. EPS ABOUT $4.85, EST. $4.99; 23/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS MAY BE RAISED BY MOODY’S

Petrus Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Lands End Inc New (LE) by 5.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta sold 35,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.85% . The institutional investor held 664,470 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.04 million, down from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Lands End Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $312.02M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.41% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $9.64. About 82,822 shares traded. Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) has declined 54.11% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.11% the S&P500. Some Historical LE News: 16/05/2018 – Lands’ End Offers Personalized Swimsuit Fittings at Kildeer Store; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Capital Senior Living, Lands’ End, Equity Residential, RLJ Lodging Trust, Simon Property Group; 22/03/2018 – Lands’ End 4Q Net $39.8M; 15/05/2018 – Lands’ End Opens New Retail Store in Burlington Mall; 08/03/2018 – KREX 5/Fox 4: #BREAKING – Firefighters on the scene of a blaze in the Whitewater area at Kannah Creek & Lands End Roads. At; 16/04/2018 – Lands’ End’s New Sunrise Swimsuit Collection Shines on the Horizon; 12/04/2018 – Lands’ End’s Unfashionable Comeback: Bringing Back Elastic Waistbands; 22/03/2018 – LANDS’ END 4Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 50C (2 EST.); 22/03/2018 – Lands’ End 4Q Direct Segment Net Revenue Rose 14.3% to $455.6M; 17/04/2018 – Lands’ End Flutters With Activity On Earth Day

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $516.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 25,000 shares to 177,500 shares, valued at $13.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 4,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR).

Analysts await Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $-0.20 EPS, down 25.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.21 actual EPS reported by Lands' End, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% EPS growth.

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17B and $2.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T Mobile Us Inc Com (NYSE:TMUS) by 30,085 shares to 586,162 shares, valued at $40.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 21,096 shares in the quarter, for a total of 703,685 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO).

