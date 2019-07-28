Petrus Trust Company Lta Lowered Its Position in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) by $363,258 as Market Value Rose; Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Holder Tb Alternative Assets LTD Has Decreased Position by $30.21 Million

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 65.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd sold 165,964 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 87,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.87M, down from 252,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $465.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $178.74. About 15.17 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 23/03/2018 – Chinese companies like Alibaba and Tencent are bringing their investments and technology to the Southeast Asian region, Credit Suisse’s head of emerging Asia economics said; 20/03/2018 – BEST INC – LIN WAN HAS BEEN APPOINTED BY ALIBABA GROUP TO REPLACE WENHONG TONG AS A MEMBER OF COMPANY’S BOARD; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Is in ‘Super Uber Growth Mode,’ GBH’s Ives Says (Video); 23/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL SAYS IT WILL WORK WITH CHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK TO HELP IT DEVELOP AREAS SUCH AS PRIVATE AND HYBRID CLOUD PLATFORMS, INTERNET FINANCE AND Al-DRIVEN APPLICATIONS; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma Challenges Mark Zuckerberg to `Fix’ Facebook; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Joe Tsai: A lot of people are trying to stop China from upgrading its tech, including Sen. Mark Warner #CodeCon; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed Carmaker Seeks More Than $1.6 Billion (Correct); 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Jack Ma’s Ant Financial lifts funding to over $12 billion – Bloomberg; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed company: China’s car market will grow close to 20 percent in the next five years; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s to Remain Active on Alibaba’s E-Commerce Platform TMall

Petrus Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 59.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta sold 5,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,897 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248,000, down from 9,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $60.49. About 1.44M shares traded or 4.07% up from the average. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has risen 21.25% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 05/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – NO PROPOSED TERMS HAVE BEEN RECEIVED FROM SS&C AT THIS STAGE; 23/04/2018 – Douglas Lane Adds SS&C, Exits Alcoa, Cuts HollyFrontier: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Arash Massoudi: Scoop: US-based SS&C Technologies gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa; 15/05/2018 – SS&C Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa: No Proposed Terms Have Been Received From SS&C at This Stage; 17/05/2018 – PR Mortgage & Investments Selects SS&C Precision LM to Support Its Agency Lending Operations; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa confirms SS&C and lon counterbids in takeover battle; 10/04/2018 – UK Takeover Panel: SS&C, ION Must Confirm Fidessa Intentions by April 20; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies: Any Offer Likely to Be in Cash; 16/04/2018 – News On DST Systems Inc. (DST) Now Under SSNC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Avalon Advsrs Limited Liability Co owns 84,276 shares. Schaper Benz And Wise Investment Counsel Wi has 174,906 shares for 1.45% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Co Can reported 0.04% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca) holds 0% or 26 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md owns 19.42 million shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Creative Planning accumulated 5,310 shares. Raymond James Tru Na reported 4,395 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 563,768 shares. Delphi Mngmt Ma accumulated 0.19% or 3,175 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Hldg Ltd Llc holds 1.14% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 1.91 million shares. Chase Inv Counsel Corporation holds 74,011 shares or 2.42% of its portfolio. Aperio Grp reported 29,031 shares. Atria Investments Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 184,837 shares.

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $516.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 4,700 shares to 104,700 shares, valued at $12.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan Plc by 9,938 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,256 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.85 EPS, up 63.46% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.52 per share. SSNC’s profit will be $215.05M for 17.79 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94B for 39.54 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd, which manages about $531.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sponsored Adr Bili Us by 549,891 shares to 3.97 million shares, valued at $75.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adr Zto Us by 1.94 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.70 million shares, and has risen its stake in L Brands Inc Lb Us (LTD).