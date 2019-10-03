Petrus Trust Company Lta Lowered Facebook (FB) Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Occidental Petroleum Corporati (OXY) Shareholder Advisor Partners Trimmed Its Position as Market Valuation Declined

Advisor Partners Llc decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corporati (OXY) by 75.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc sold 17,863 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 5,720 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $288,000, down from 23,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corporati for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $43.23. About 3.29M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OXY); 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST SAYS PIPELINE CONSTRAINTS WILL REQUIRE RAIL AND TRUCK UTILIZATION; 14/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – OIL AND GAS PRE-TAX INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $750 MILLION, COMPARED TO $44 MILLION FOR THE PRIOR QUARTER; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS – UPON CLOSING, CHRISTOPHER STAVROS WILL SERVE AS MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORPORATION’S CFO; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS NO DECISION YET ON WHETHER TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT SEEN, AND DOES NOT EXPECT, ANY IMPACT ON QATAR OPERATIONS FROM GULF EMBARGO OF THAT COUNTRY; 03/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.77/SHR; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY REVENUES $3,763 MLN VS $2,957 MLN; 21/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $71

Petrus Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 25.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta sold 21,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 63,316 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.22M, down from 84,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $512.73B market cap company. The stock increased 2.93% or $5.12 during the last trading session, reaching $179.72. About 10.91 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – Facebook is worth more in the market than J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs combined:; 12/04/2018 – Facebook could enjoy the ‘unintended consequences’ of new regulations; 29/03/2018 – FACEBOOK WAS SENT TERMS AND CONDITIONS FOR SECOND VERSION OF THE SURVEY APP, WHICH PULLED USER DATA THAT WAS THEN LEAKED TO CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA – FT; 26/04/2018 – “I think Facebook concealed the truth from us,” Ian Lucas, member of parliament representing the opposition Labour Party, said; 21/03/2018 – Chad Pergram: Fox has learned the mtg between Facebook staff & House Judiciary Cmte aides over data mining of accounts in; 13/04/2018 – Rep. Debbie Ding: News Herald: Dingell questions Mark Zuckerberg about Facebook spying; 22/03/2018 – RUSSIAN AMBASSADOR TO LONDON SAYS MET CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA’S ALEXANDER NIX JUST ONCE AT A CEREMONY; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Cambridge Analytica won’t be revived under new company name – Bloomberg; 23/03/2018 – The Facebook data privacy and Russian election interference scandals show that artificial intelligence is still not up to many critical jobs in the technology sector; 27/03/2018 – CNN: BREAKING: Mark Zuckerberg has decided to testify before Congress, Facebook sources tell @CNNMoney. Facebook is curr…

Advisor Partners Llc, which manages about $240.00M and $820.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 14,126 shares to 271,093 shares, valued at $7.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Assets Under Management by 1.64 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 64.18 million shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 60.45% or $1.07 from last year’s $1.77 per share. OXY’s profit will be $626.19M for 15.44 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.84% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 37,500 shares. Moreover, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.05% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 8,587 shares. The Switzerland-based Swiss National Bank & Trust has invested 0.14% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Peoples Finance Service Corp owns 7,894 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Cleararc Cap, Ohio-based fund reported 11,158 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 41,493 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Veritable Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Pennsylvania-based Roffman Miller Associates Pa has invested 0.08% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Rothschild Invest Il holds 0.04% or 7,522 shares. 30,825 are held by Private Asset Mngmt. Norinchukin National Bank The accumulated 128,456 shares. Moreover, Flossbach Von Storch Ag has 0.25% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 580,939 shares. Gp Incorporated reported 325,628 shares. Alberta Investment reported 29,300 shares. Moreover, Lyons Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.98% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 sales for $6.05 million activity. Shares for $222,850 were bought by Dillon Kenneth on Friday, August 16. $224,800 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R. 37,460 shares were bought by Hollub Vicki A., worth $1.80M. 15,000 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $753,258 were bought by Shearer Bob. 5,000 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $243,850 were bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR. Brown Oscar K had bought 15,000 shares worth $724,200 on Monday, June 10.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $564.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 20,000 shares to 269,000 shares, valued at $21.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 47,811 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,739 shares, and has risen its stake in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR).