Petrus Trust Company Lta Lifted Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); Botty Investors Has Cut Boston Scientific Co (BSX) Position by $3.17 Million as Stock Value Declined

Petrus Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 10.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta bought 12,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 135,946 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.00M, up from 123,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $354.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.82% or $6.75 during the last trading session, reaching $133.36. About 10.04M shares traded or 46.24% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/05/2018 – J&J CEO warns of ‘unintended consequences’ of Trump’s drug-price reduction plan; 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Adj EPS $2.06; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE PHARMACEUTICAL SALES $9,844 MLN VS $8,245 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 23/03/2018 – A Late Johnson & Johnson Heiress’ Manhattan Town House Complete With a Nightclub; 16/03/2018 – J&J – TRANSACTION WAS CONTEMPLATED IN COMPANY’S GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON JANUARY 23, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers invites J&J into an alliance of giants on cardio drug development/commercialization program $BMY $JNJ; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Net $4.37B; 29/05/2018 – Invokana: The Diabetic Drug That Costs a Limb; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G.: Suit Alleges Johnson & Johnson and Janssen and Ortho-McNeil Subsidiaries Used Deceptive Marketing for Duragesic, Nucynta and Nucynta ER

Botty Investors Llc decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Co (BSX) by 89.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc sold 83,538 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $384,000, down from 93,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in Boston Scientific Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $42.31. About 3.93 million shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 24.15% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.72% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGAT; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Sees FY Rev $9.75B-$9.9B; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Sees 2Q EPS 21c-EPS 23c; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – INTREPID STUDY EVALUATED 292 PATIENTS AT 23 SITES IN U.S. AND SUCCESSFULLY MET ITS PRIMARY AND SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects NxThera Acquisition to be Dilutive or Less Accretive to EPS on a GAAP Basis; 30/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Closes NxThera Acquisition; 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – TRANSACTION PRICE FOR REMAINING STAKE NOT ALREADY OWNED IN SECURUS CONSISTS OF $40 MLN IN CASH UP-FRONT; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Sees FY EPS 90c-EPS 94c; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Deal Includes Up to $125M Milestones Over Four Years; 09/03/2018 – MOODY’S: OUTLOOK FOR US MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND DEVICES INDUSTRY CHANGED TO POSITIVE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $516.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Data Corp New by 388,000 shares to 500,676 shares, valued at $13.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) by 82,887 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 477,113 shares, and cut its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corp (NASDAQ:CCMP).

Analysts await Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 7.32% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.41 per share. BSX’s profit will be $532.21 million for 27.84 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Boston Scientific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold BSX shares while 185 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.07 million activity. $190,750 worth of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) was sold by Pierce David A on Friday, February 1. Another trade for 3,038 shares valued at $107,727 was sold by Nanavaty Maulik.