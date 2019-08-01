Petrus Trust Company Lta Increases Stake in Progressive Ohio (PGR); 3M Company (MMM) Position Maintained by Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas

Petrus Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta bought 41,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 249,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.95M, up from 207,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $81.11. About 786,244 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 12/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – GRIFFITH CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT & CEO & DIRECTOR OF PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Earned $2.2; 09/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NOTES WERE PRICED AT 99.173% OF PAR; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.70B :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. EPS 22C :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.22; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP- QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN WERE $7,968.8 MLN VS $6,491.0 MLN; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Progressive Corp $600m 30Y +110; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.20B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net $718M

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas increased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 9.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas bought 6,774 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 81,656 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.97M, up from 74,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $176.53. About 818,850 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 19/04/2018 – DJ 3M Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMM); 24/04/2018 – 3M said Tuesday it expects earnings per share for the year to range between $10.20 and $10.55, down from a range between $10.20 and $10.70; 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-5%; 21/05/2018 – 3M SEES SOLID ECONOMY TO AID COMPANY: COO MIKE ROMAN; 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL – ON MAY 15, COURT ISSUED OPINION IN PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LITIGATION FILED BY CO’S UNIT AGAINST 3M COMPANY REGARDING A 3M CONTRACT; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Inge Thulin Appointed 3M Executive Chmn; 05/03/2018 – 3M Michael Roman Appointed CEO; 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES MICHAEL ROMAN CEO REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS; 30/05/2018 – 3M Co at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES VERSUS 903.9M RUPEES

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson & holds 0.94% or 265,776 shares. Amarillo Bancshares reported 1,591 shares. Compton Cap Management Ri reported 17,108 shares. Hartford Fincl Mngmt stated it has 13,128 shares or 0.93% of all its holdings. Pictet North America reported 0.13% stake. Amer Rech & Mgmt has 0.1% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Suntrust Banks Inc, a Georgia-based fund reported 382,304 shares. Associated Banc reported 43,431 shares. Moreno Evelyn V holds 0.14% or 2,215 shares. Alpha Windward Llc owns 1,077 shares. Perkins Cap reported 3,611 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Garrison Bradford And Associate has 0.7% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 4,000 shares. Moreover, Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia has 0.09% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Apg Asset Management Nv reported 809,709 shares. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel reported 110,814 shares or 2.04% of all its holdings.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas, which manages about $915.98M and $816.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 28,800 shares to 532,366 shares, valued at $28.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) by 4,999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,052 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 8 selling transactions for $11.91 million activity. Bushman Julie L had sold 4,220 shares worth $841,392 on Thursday, February 7. On Thursday, February 7 Lindekugel Jon T sold $1.19M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 5,940 shares. The insider PAGE GREGORY R bought $176,260. THULIN INGE G also sold $2.66M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, January 31. Gangestad Nicholas C had sold 4,681 shares worth $942,450 on Thursday, February 7. $1.63 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Vrohidis Ippocratis.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $39,326 activity. $1.20 million worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) was sold by Charney M Jeffrey.

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $516.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 19,556 shares to 364,350 shares, valued at $13.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cabot Microelectronics Corp (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 3,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,239 shares, and cut its stake in First Data Corp New.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrett Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 11,146 shares. James Invest holds 0.01% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 1,960 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 8,892 shares stake. Citigroup accumulated 357,796 shares. Dubuque National Bank Com reported 0.01% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Campbell And Inv Adviser Lc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 3,232 shares. Utd Serv Automobile Association reported 0.2% stake. Adage Capital Partners Grp Inc Lc has invested 0.2% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Assetmark invested in 0.36% or 550,120 shares. Manchester Cap Limited Co invested in 2,127 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Winslow Asset Management owns 19,750 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Corporation owns 518 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion National Bank stated it has 379,325 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Weatherly Asset Management Ltd Partnership owns 4,230 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. The Tennessee-based Patten And Patten Tn has invested 2.11% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR).