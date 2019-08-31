Petrus Trust Company Lta Increases Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Rose While Hollencrest Securities Decreased Holding

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 34.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 5,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 9,672 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $719,000, down from 14,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $96.56. About 5.21 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – Starbucks/Nestlé: complex brew; 19/05/2018 – Starbucks: All Guests Will Be Allowed to Use Cafes, Restrooms; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SEES FY18 ADJ EPS $2.48-$2.53; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks to Use Nestle Cash to Support U.S., China Strategies; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS, NESTLE FORM GLOBAL COFFEE ALLIANCE; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks: Agreement Includes a Fincl Settlement as Well as Continued Listening, Dialogue; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks says it’s achieved pay equity in the US; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – DURING QUARTER, COMPANY ALSO CLOSED 298 TEAVANA STORES; 19/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia’s police commissioner apologizes to 2 men arrested at Starbucks,; 19/03/2018 – Seattle Mayor Durkan, Amazon, Starbucks, Zillow and others convene to talk solutions to homelessness as part of United Way’s Community Resource Exchange

Petrus Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 10.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta bought 12,436 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 135,946 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.00 million, up from 123,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 6.00M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN SAYS PLANNED START OF PHASE 1B/2 STUDY FOR MULTIPLE MYELOMA IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN ENROLLMENT IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES $1.9B-$2.3B; 04/04/2018 – J&J Jury Set to Weigh Banker’s Claims Baby Powder Caused Cancer; 30/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Emanuel says Johnson decision on Rialmo is `not the end of the process’; 15/05/2018 – Florida Lawsuit Targets Painkiller Makers Purdue Pharma, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical and Allergan; 03/04/2018 – Malaysia Eyewear Market Analysis & Outlook 2011-2021 – Key Players are Luxottica, Johnson & Johnson and Hoya Corp – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY, OXFORD TO INVESTIGATE JARDIANCE; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Net $4.37B; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $81 BLN TO $81.8 BLN; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Post Pretax Restructuring Charges of $1.9B-$2.3B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Financial Gp has invested 0.66% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Art Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.12% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 14,410 shares. Bollard Group Ltd Llc reported 44,430 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Dubuque Financial Bank Trust accumulated 115,739 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 49,685 shares for 3.66% of their portfolio. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.54% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Rmb Capital Management Ltd Llc owns 58,943 shares. Chase Inv Counsel invested in 0.14% or 1,960 shares. Aureus Asset holds 26,730 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Lvm Cap Management Ltd Mi has 121,709 shares for 3.9% of their portfolio. Ghp Advisors holds 39,499 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Moreover, Invest Counselors Of Maryland Limited has 0.07% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Torch Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 22,552 shares. Diversified Com owns 64,729 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Verus Prns Inc owns 4,337 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio.

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $516.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Data Corp New by 388,000 shares to 500,676 shares, valued at $13.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cabot Microelectronics Corp (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 3,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,239 shares, and cut its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrett Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.81% or 362,235 shares. Caxton Associate Ltd Partnership, a New Jersey-based fund reported 110,110 shares. Moreover, Reik & Com Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.82% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt has 0.58% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). American Int Group accumulated 586,925 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Penobscot Investment Mgmt reported 3,190 shares. Moreover, Davis R M has 0.33% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 119,557 shares. Ledyard Bancshares owns 121,321 shares. Vantage Invest Prns Ltd Com reported 170,097 shares. Clean Yield Grp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Moreover, California Employees Retirement Sys has 0.29% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 3.14 million shares. The Maryland-based Horan Cap Mgmt has invested 4.79% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 16,518 were reported by Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd. Heritage Invsts Management reported 3,346 shares stake. Evanson Asset Mgmt Limited Com owns 6,127 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.49 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $743.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pacwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 10,000 shares to 41,842 shares, valued at $1.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,060 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Srvc Class B (NYSE:UPS).