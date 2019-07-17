Petrus Trust Company Lta Increased F M C (FMC) Position By $1.90 Million; Smead Capital Management Has Cut Its Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holding

Smead Capital Management Inc decreased Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) stake by 1.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Smead Capital Management Inc sold 24,180 shares as Wells Fargo Co New (WFC)’s stock declined 6.49%. The Smead Capital Management Inc holds 1.23M shares with $59.55 million value, down from 1.26 million last quarter. Wells Fargo Co New now has $203.19B valuation. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $45.21. About 22.55 million shares traded or 22.13% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 14/03/2018 – Bitcoin’s sharp decline is not indicative of the market, says Wells Fargo Securities; 07/05/2018 – Ametek at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Will Pay $480M Under Agreement in Principle; 18/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Is Long U.K. Exporters, Hedged Sterling (Video); 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS THERE ARE NOT ‘UNUSUAL PROFITS’ IN BEING A REAL ESTATE AGENT; NOT TRUE FOR INVESTMENT PROFESSIONALS; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Norton Will Join the Co This Summer and Will Be Based in San Francisco; 15/05/2018 – CFA: JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Launches ‘Re-Established,’ a New Brand Campaign; 30/04/2018 – Voya Large Cap Value Adds Chevron, Exits Wells Fargo; 15/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow

Petrus Trust Company Lta increased F M C Corp (FMC) stake by 16.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Petrus Trust Company Lta acquired 25,000 shares as F M C Corp (FMC)’s stock rose 3.61%. The Petrus Trust Company Lta holds 177,500 shares with $13.64 million value, up from 152,500 last quarter. F M C Corp now has $10.99 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $83.45. About 459,321 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has declined 2.74% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.17% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 13/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: I think FMC is bottoming and ready to come back; 09/03/2018 FMC Announces Executive Leaders For Planned New Lithium Materials Company, Appoints New FMC Chief Financial Officer; 21/04/2018 – FMC AG FMEG.DE SAYS CLOSING OF TRANSACTION IS SUBJECT TO REGULATORY APPROVALS AND ANTICIPATED TO OCCUR LATE IN 2018; 09/03/2018 – FMC Corporation Names Gilberto Antoniazzi Financial Chief for New Lithium Materials Company; 09/03/2018 – FMC NAMES CFO GRAVES AS CEO OF SEPARATED TRADED LITHIUM CO; 21/05/2018 – FMC CORP – MARK DOUGLAS, PRESIDENT OF FMC AGRICULTURAL SOLUTIONS, HAS BEEN APPOINTED PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds FMC Corp, Exits Crown Holdings; 29/03/2018 – FMC Corp.: Agricultural Solutions 1Q Boosted by Strong Customer Demand, Lower Operating Costs; 09/03/2018 – FMC SAYS BRONDEAU TO BE CHAIRMAN OF NEW LITHIUM MATERIALS CO; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES TRONOX’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Volatility 101: Should Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Shares Have Dropped 14%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wells Fargo – Time To Be Brave – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Are Wells Fargo Earnings Good Enough for Investors? – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wells Fargo: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on July 04, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “What to Expect When Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Wells Fargo Report Tuesday – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Wells Fargo & Co had 20 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Tuesday, July 9 with “Underweight”. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, April 15 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research to “Neutral”. Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, March 29 report. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wood given on Monday, April 1. Deutsche Bank maintained Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) on Monday, April 15 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, May 21 by Deutsche Bank.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Pinnacle has 0.31% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 78,836 shares. Janney Mngmt Ltd owns 9,473 shares. West Oak Cap reported 2,550 shares. Moreover, Aldebaran Financial has 0.14% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 4,181 shares. 57,554 are held by Fiera Cap Corporation. British Columbia Inv Mgmt holds 0.42% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 1.07 million shares. Sun Life reported 6,959 shares. Fiduciary Trust Company invested in 309,047 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Llc owns 2.53% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 29.09M shares. Massachusetts-based Amer Research Mngmt has invested 0.13% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Investment Counsel Incorporated has 0.78% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 43,939 shares. 6,798 were accumulated by First Heartland Consultants. Parsec Management Inc stated it has 115,742 shares. Td Asset Management Inc accumulated 1.90 million shares. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon reported 39.29 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold FMC shares while 116 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 111.68 million shares or 1.07% less from 112.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jones Fincl Cos Lllp reported 85,008 shares. Brinker Capital holds 26,864 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc owns 80 shares. Kemnay Advisory holds 15,605 shares. Wells Fargo & Co Mn holds 0.01% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 570,119 shares. Td Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 40,011 shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion State Bank owns 87,521 shares. Stephens Ar owns 21,453 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. D E Shaw And Inc owns 0.02% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 186,650 shares. Netherlands-based Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has invested 0.02% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Adams Natural Resource Fund Inc has 16,300 shares. Moreover, Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 96,453 shares. Pnc Finance Services Grp Inc has invested 0% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Ameriprise Finance Inc invested in 4.18M shares or 0.15% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.04% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) or 748,108 shares.

Petrus Trust Company Lta decreased Cabot Microelectronics Corp (NASDAQ:CCMP) stake by 3,400 shares to 2,239 valued at $251,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Lands End Inc New (NASDAQ:LE) stake by 35,530 shares and now owns 664,470 shares. First Data Corp New was reduced too.