Petrus Trust Company Lta Holding in Lifetime Brands (LCUT) Cut by $2.28 Million; Voya Investment Management Holds Stake in Kinder Morgan Del (KMI)

Voya Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc bought 55,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 1.30M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.12 million, up from 1.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $20.38. About 2.32 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 16/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER NOTLEY SAYS WORKING CLOSELY WITH OTTAWA TO PROVIDE LEGAL CERTAINTY TO INVESTORS, CONFIDENT SOLUTIONS CAN BE FOUND; 18/04/2018 – POLOZ DECLINES TO COMMENT ON KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE DISPUTE; 17/05/2018 – British Columbia delegation pushes for stalled oil pipeline in Alberta; 10/04/2018 – CANADA ENERGY MINISTER: GOVT IS “100 PERCENT” BEHIND KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Dividend Increase Is Consistent With Plan Announced During Summer 2017; 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NATURAL GAS COMPANY DECLARES FORCE MAJEURE ON LINE 2000 DUE TO AN ANOMALY ON LINE, DOWNSTREAM OF LORDSBURG COMPRESSOR STATION; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS MIDCONTINENT EXPRESS PIPELINE’S BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 09/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada say no dividend cuts despite Trans Mountain suspension; 26/04/2018 – B.C. SAYS TIMELINE OF REFERENCE CASE DEPENDS ON COURTS, “HIGHLY UNLIKELY” TO BE RESOLVED BY KINDER MORGAN’S MAY 31 DEADLINE; 08/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan halts most work on disputed Canada pipeline expansion

Petrus Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Lifetime Brands Inc (LCUT) by 53.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta sold 253,719 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.06% . The institutional investor held 223,394 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.11M, down from 477,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Lifetime Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.78M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.31. About 717 shares traded. Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) has declined 26.72% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.72% the S&P500. Some Historical LCUT News: 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES NET SALES $760 MLN TO $772 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Lifetime Brands 1Q Loss/Shr 70c; 08/05/2018 – Lifetime Brands 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 50c; 09/03/2018 TAYLOR PARENT, LLC REPORTS 27.2 PCT STAKE IN LIFETIME BRANDS INC AS OF MARCH 2 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lifetime Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LCUT); 15/03/2018 – Lifetime Brands 4Q Adj EPS 47c; 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES DILUTED INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.45 TO $0.61 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – Lifetime Brands 4Q EPS 8c; 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES ADJ DILUTED INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.81 TO $0.96 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of WFCM 2016-C33

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold KMI shares while 278 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 1.34 billion shares or 1.57% less from 1.36 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40 billion and $46.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lindsay Corp (NYSE:LNN) by 34,107 shares to 228,758 shares, valued at $18.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Manhattan Assocs Inc (NASDAQ:MANH) by 18,269 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,821 shares, and cut its stake in First Finl Bancorp Oh (NASDAQ:FFBC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 4 investors sold LCUT shares while 14 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 9.15 million shares or 0.40% less from 9.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $564.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 22,500 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $16.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd by 90,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 430,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR).

Analysts await Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 10.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.4 per share. LCUT’s profit will be $9.35M for 5.29 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Lifetime Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% EPS growth.

