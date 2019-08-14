Petrus Trust Company Lta Holding in Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP) Decreased as Share Value Declined; Altfest L J & Company Has Raised Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $1.21 Million

Altfest L J & Company Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 95.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altfest L J & Company Inc bought 17,806 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 36,427 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48M, up from 18,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altfest L J & Company Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $131.31. About 4.41M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Required to Pay Damages of $80 Million in Lawsuit Involving Baby Powder; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 2in); 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 20/03/2018 – Joseph Wolk to Succeed Dominic Caruso as Johnson & Johnson CFO; 16/03/2018 – J&J – TRANSACTION WAS CONTEMPLATED IN COMPANY’S GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON JANUARY 23, 2018; 16/03/2018 – J&J – IF OFFER IS ACCEPTED, TRANSACTION WOULD BE EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY END OF 2018; 16/03/2018 – J&J GETS OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY FOR LIFESCAN OF ABOUT $2.1B; 16/05/2018 – Since 2011, Johnson & Johnson’s sales have declined 20%. So, the 124-year-old brand is relaunching its baby-care products with more natural ingredients to appeal to health-conscious millennial moms; 29/03/2018 – Arkansas sues opioid manufacturers for roles in epidemic; 18/04/2018 – J&J Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Petrus Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corp (CCMP) by 60.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta sold 3,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 2,239 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $251,000, down from 5,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Cabot Microelectronics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $117.89. About 145,573 shares traded. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) has risen 2.89% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CCMP News: 19/04/2018 – CABOT, IFIS ARE SAID IN TALKS TO BUY ITALY DEBT COLLECTOR FBS; 05/03/2018 Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Doubles Quarterly Cash Dividend and Announces Intention to Distribute at Least 50 Percent of; 07/05/2018 – Cabot Micro at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 05/03/2018 – CABOT MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION DOUBLES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND; 26/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Expects FY18 GAAP Gross Profit Margin 51%-53%; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – VENADO OIL & GAS AND KKR ACQUIRE CABOT EAGLE FORD ASSETS; 22/03/2018 – The country has been accused of ethnic cleansing, according to Bridget Welsh of John Cabot University; 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot Eagle Ford Assets; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital Group Bought Stake of About 43% in Cabot in 201; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE REPORTS PACT TO BUY REMAINING INTEREST IN CABOT

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $516.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12,436 shares to 135,946 shares, valued at $19.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 177,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.77, from 2.16 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 29 investors sold CCMP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 26.72 million shares or 0.40% more from 26.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Public Limited Com invested in 0.03% or 80,871 shares. Captrust Financial Advisors accumulated 0.01% or 1,350 shares. Century holds 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) for 35,223 shares. Pennsylvania Trust invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Moreover, Renaissance Technologies Ltd Com has 0.12% invested in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Amundi Pioneer Asset accumulated 114,586 shares. Amg National Tru Retail Bank has 0.03% invested in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) for 3,882 shares. Eulav Asset holds 0.01% or 3,160 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.02% or 82,659 shares. The Minnesota-based Riverbridge Prns Limited Liability Co has invested 0.43% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Ls Invest Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc has 0.02% invested in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) for 9,805 shares. Guggenheim Limited has invested 0.01% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.06% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Kbc Gru Nv stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP).

Altfest L J & Company Inc, which manages about $365.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hp Inc by 14,633 shares to 100 shares, valued at $306,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2,254 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,383 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (QUAL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martin Investment Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 2.52% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hartford Inc has invested 1.64% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Da Davidson holds 1.28% or 536,176 shares. Commonwealth National Bank Of Aus invested in 0.55% or 409,014 shares. Jones Companies Lllp holds 0.03% or 107,429 shares in its portfolio. Wealth Planning Ltd reported 15,384 shares. Halsey Associates Ct accumulated 55,618 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Limited Liability Company invested in 101,194 shares or 3.08% of the stock. Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Inc Ks stated it has 1.19% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Duff And Phelps Mngmt holds 28,805 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 1.15 million shares. Jane Street Limited Liability holds 0.05% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 223,897 shares. Fca Corp Tx owns 1% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 18,402 shares. 9.69 million are owned by Parametric Port Ltd Liability. Minnesota-based Accredited Invsts Incorporated has invested 0.16% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

