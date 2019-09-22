Petrus Trust Company Lta Has Upped Its Stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) as Market Valuation Rose; Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NXPI) Valuation Declined While Whittier Trust Co Has Decreased Its Holding by $381,695

Whittier Trust Co decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NXPI) by 24.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co sold 3,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 11,880 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16 million, down from 15,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $104.8. About 3.35 million shares traded or 0.30% up from the average. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 13/04/2018 – U.S.-China Trade Tensions Blamed for Delays; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC- NXP ISSUE ‘IS PROBABLY MORE RELATED’ TO HIGHER LEVEL DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN US AND CHINA – CEO, CONF CALL; 13/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER ALL OUTSTANDING SHRS NXP; 27/05/2018 – QUALCOMM TO MEET CHINA REGULATORS THIS WEEK ON NXP DEAL: RTRS; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to April 2; 13/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 20, 2018; 21/03/2018 – China Said Pushing Qualcomm for More NXP Fixes in Latest Hurdle; 17/05/2018 – Qualcomm: NXP Approval Getting Close, Says RBC — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – The semiconductor company also took steps to refile a takeover bid for Dutch semiconductor company NXP Semiconductors; 02/05/2018 – NXP SEMI 1Q EPS 17C, EST. $1.67

Petrus Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 2479.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta bought 47,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 49,739 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.14 million, up from 1,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $232.89. About 5.88M shares traded or 58.62% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.62 earnings per share, down 10.50% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.81 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $451.58 million for 16.17 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual earnings per share reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “NXP Semiconductors Announces Increase of Quarterly Dividend – GlobeNewswire” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Loop bullish on NXP Semi valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NXP Semiconductors declares $0.375 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NXP and VW share the wide possibilities of Ultra-Wideband’s (UWB) fine ranging capabilities – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “NXP Semiconductors Reports First Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:NXPI – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Interm Corp (VCIT) by 6,895 shares to 102,295 shares, valued at $9.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hess Corp Com (NYSE:HES) by 5,458 shares in the quarter, for a total of 214,897 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Miss UnitedHealth Group’s (NYSE:UNH) Impressive 208% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:UNH) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Have the Stomach, Start Buying UNH Stock as It Bottoms Out – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $564.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ensign Group Inc (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 5,476 shares to 3,546 shares, valued at $202,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 21,565 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,316 shares, and cut its stake in Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III had bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50M on Wednesday, May 1.