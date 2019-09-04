Petrus Trust Company Lta Has Upped F M C (FMC) Position; Synopsys (SNPS)’s Sentiment Is 0.99

Petrus Trust Company Lta increased F M C Corp (FMC) stake by 16.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Petrus Trust Company Lta acquired 25,000 shares as F M C Corp (FMC)’s stock rose 12.26%. The Petrus Trust Company Lta holds 177,500 shares with $13.64 million value, up from 152,500 last quarter. F M C Corp now has $11.31B valuation. The stock increased 1.84% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $86.67. About 402,586 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 15/05/2018 – CUBIST BOOSTED A, APH, SPLK, FMC, D IN 1Q: 13F; 21/05/2018 – FMC Corp Names Mark Douglas President and COO; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP SAYS THIS LAST QUARTER OF EXTENSIVE COMMENTARY ON ITS LITHIUM BUSINESS DUE TO SEC IPO FILING THIS SUMMER – CFO PAUL GRAVES; 02/05/2018 – FMC CORP SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.90 TO $6.20, EST. $5.68; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORPORATION “ON TRACK” FOR LITHIUM IPO IN OCTOBER 2018 – CEO PIERRE BRONDEAU; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT EXITED AET, NXPI, FMC, HON, RSPP IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP EXPECTS BY END-2018 80% OF ITS 2020 LITHIUM HYDROXIDE CAPACITY WILL BE COMMITTED UNDER LONG-TERM CONTRACTS – CEO; 09/03/2018 – FMC CORP – PAUL GRAVES BEEN APPOINTED CEO OF NEW LITHIUM MATERIALS COMPANY; 29/03/2018 – FMC Corp.: Agricultural Solutions 1Q Boosted by Strong Customer Demand, Lower Operating Costs; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP SAYS LITHIUM HYDROXIDE CUSTOMERS “FAR MORE FOCUSED” ON SECURITY OF SUPPLY THAN PRICE AS DEMAND POISED TO GROW – CFO

Synopsys Inc (SNPS) investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 191 investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 192 trimmed and sold stakes in Synopsys Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 133.90 million shares, up from 131.55 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Synopsys Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 4 to 7 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 43 Reduced: 149 Increased: 126 New Position: 65.

Analysts await Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to report earnings on December, 4. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, down 56.02% or $0.93 from last year’s $1.66 per share. SNPS’s profit will be $109.71M for 48.50 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Synopsys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.31% EPS growth.

Westport Asset Management Inc holds 4.14% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. for 51,500 shares. Parnassus Investments Ca owns 6.72 million shares or 3.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. has 2.83% invested in the company for 63,437 shares. The Texas-based Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc has invested 2.83% in the stock. Bernzott Capital Advisors, a California-based fund reported 201,966 shares.

More notable recent Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Synopsys (SNPS) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Synopsys (SNPS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Can We Expect From Synopsys, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SNPS) Earnings In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Synopsys (SNPS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Synopsys (SNPS) to Post Q3 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Synopsys, Inc. provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). The company has market cap of $21.28 billion. It offers Galaxy Design platform that provides IC design solutions; Verification Continuum Platform, which offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA) prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions. It has a 34.75 P/E ratio. The firm also provides DesignWare intellectual property (IP) solutions for USB, PCI Express, DDR, Ethernet, SATA, MIPI, HDMI, and Bluetooth low energy applications; analog IP, including data converters and audio codecs; and system-on-chip infrastructure IP, datapath and building block IP, and verification IP products, as well as mathematical and floating point components, and ARM AMBA interconnect fabric and peripherals.

The stock increased 1.68% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $141.61. About 578,766 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) has risen 48.62% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 14/03/2018 – Synopsys’ John Rogers Named SPIE Fellow; 30/05/2018 – Synopsys Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 05/04/2018 – SYNOPSYS REPLENISHES REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION TO $500M; 31/05/2018 – Synopsys to Showcase Its Software Integrity Platform at lnfosecurity Europe 2018; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.08, EST. $1.08; 21/03/2018 – Synopsys Has Acquired Silicon and Beyond Private Limited for Undisclosed Terms; 30/05/2018 – Synopsys CFO Trac Pham to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Technology Conference; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Achronix to Exhibit FPGA and eFPGA Portfolio at GOMACTech Conference and Exhibition; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees 3Q Rev $760M-$785M; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys 2Q Adj EPS $1.08

More notable recent FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “FMC CEO Pierre Brondeau sells shares valued at $10.5M – Philadelphia – Philadelphia Business Journal” on August 15, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “FMC Corporation’s Mark Douglas and Andrew Sandifer to Speak at Credit Suisse 32nd Annual Basic Materials Conference – PRNewswire” published on August 26, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Local companies impacted by trade war-fueled stock market decline – Philadelphia Business Journal” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “TechnipFMC to split into 2 companies just 3 years after multibillion-dollar merger – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold FMC shares while 116 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 111.68 million shares or 1.07% less from 112.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Pictet Asset Management Ltd reported 0.01% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Daiwa Securities Gp has invested 0% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Cibc Ww Mkts Incorporated has invested 0% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0.03% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 40,129 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc holds 0.02% or 123,459 shares in its portfolio. Guinness Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Mackay Shields Llc owns 23,144 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs reported 71 shares stake. Price Michael F has 2.79% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Indexiq Advisors reported 0.03% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). 263,774 were accumulated by Royal Financial Bank Of Canada. Mutual Of America Capital Lc holds 0.03% or 25,396 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 26,197 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 130,993 shares stake.