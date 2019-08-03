Petrus Trust Company Lta Has Trimmed Position in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) as Share Price Declined; Lasalle Investment Management Securities Stake In Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) Was Lifted

Petrus Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 59.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta sold 5,766 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 3,897 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248,000, down from 9,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $45.48. About 3.26M shares traded or 98.07% up from the average. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 10/04/2018 – UK Takeover Panel: SS&C, ION Must Confirm Fidessa Intentions by April 20; 08/05/2018 – Cantillon Adds Facebook, Cuts Bitauto, Buys More SS&C: 13F; 11/04/2018 – SS&C Marks Momentum Post Salentica Acquisition; 01/05/2018 – SS&C SEES 2Q ADJ REV $895.0M TO $915.0M, EST. $669.2M; 20/04/2018 – Ireland’s lon Investment approaches UK’s Fidessa for potential deal; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Confirms Talks With Fidessa; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR SS&C Technologies’ Trm Ln B Issncs Rtd ‘BB’; 21/04/2018 – DJ SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSNC); 24/04/2018 – SS&C DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER; 01/05/2018 – SS&C 1Q ADJ REV $434.6M, EST. $433.8M

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) by 56498.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc bought 2.51M shares as the company’s stock declined 3.63% . The institutional investor held 2.52 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.99 million, up from 4,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Weingarten Realty Investors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $27.97. About 992,963 shares traded or 11.98% up from the average. Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) has declined 1.95% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.95% the S&P500. Some Historical WRI News: 21/04/2018 DJ Weingarten Realty Investors, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRI); 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q Rev $132.5M; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q FFO 60c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 57C, EST. 57C; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q EPS $1.13; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty Reports Another Strong Quarter; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Raises 2018 View To FFO $2.29/Shr-FFO $2.35/Shr; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS – REAFFIRM CORE FFO FOR YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty 1Q Core FFO 57c/Share; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS – INCREASING 2018 NAREIT FFO PER SHARE GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF $2.29 TO $2.35

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Welltower Inc by 3.23 million shares to 190,703 shares, valued at $14.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 36,308 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 219,714 shares, and cut its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold WRI shares while 71 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 101.24 million shares or 5.58% more from 95.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Bancorporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 225,589 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Utd Services Automobile Association stated it has 18,323 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0% or 20,600 shares. Telos Cap Mngmt reported 0.12% stake. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) or 135,609 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors has invested 0% of its portfolio in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Fisher Asset Lc holds 0% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) or 104,699 shares. Cohen & Steers owns 9.85 million shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Company has 27,557 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Stephens Ar has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Glenmede Communications Na owns 652 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital stated it has 0.36% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Brown Brothers Harriman Co owns 0% invested in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) for 325 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0.01% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Advsr Lc owns 0% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 440 shares. 77,216 were reported by Suntrust Banks. Keybank Association Oh reported 0% stake. Asset reported 0.02% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Thornburg Investment Management Incorporated stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Efg Asset (Americas) owns 1.22% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 63,150 shares. First Tru Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0.08% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 624,474 shares. Advisory Services Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). 308,400 are held by Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al. Exane Derivatives holds 0% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 17,159 shares. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank holds 0.07% or 21,743 shares in its portfolio. Turtle Creek Asset Mngmt invested 8.59% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Bp Public Ltd Company has invested 0.06% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.09% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Toth Financial Advisory reported 5,325 shares.

