Petrus Trust Company Lta Has Trimmed Holding in Ebay (EBAY) as Stock Price Rose; As Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW) Valuation Rose, Hanseatic Management Services Increased Stake

Hanseatic Management Services Inc increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW) by 41.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc bought 1,923 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 6,576 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, up from 4,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $221.59. About 542,089 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In European Patent Dispute With Edwards Lifesciences; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – REMAINS CONFIDENT IN ACHIEVING HIGHER END OF 2018 SALES OUTLOOK RANGE OF $3.5 BLN TO $3.9 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.50-Adj EPS $4.70; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.22; 22/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – EDWARDS SAPIEN 3 VALVE DATA DEMONSTRATED CONSISTENCY WITH THOSE RESULTS ACHIEVED IN EARLIER CONTROLLED CLINICAL TRIALS; 23/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION vs Boston Scientific Scimed, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/23/2018; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGAT; 09/03/2018 MOODY’S: OUTLOOK FOR US MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND DEVICES INDUSTRY CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 25/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP EW.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM RATING; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets

Petrus Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta sold 19,556 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 364,350 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.53 million, down from 383,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $40.34. About 2.97 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 25/04/2018 – PayPal Forecasts Strong Growth, Easing Concerns Over Losing EBay; 11/04/2018 – Ebay: It’s Not A Garage Sale, But Is It A Bargain? — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – EBAY REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 14/05/2018 – GLIDE’s 19th Annual eBay Auction for Power Lunch With Warren Buffett, Runs May 27 – June 1; 06/03/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: eBay logistics partner expands to massive building near CVG; 06/04/2018 – Amazon and eBay agree to work with HMRC in crackdown on VAT dodgers; 13/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first; 09/05/2018 – EBAY SEES GROSS PROCEEDS FROM FLIPKART DEAL ABOUT $1.1B; 30/05/2018 – StubHub Reveals The Top 10 U.S. Music Tours Of Summer 2018; 23/04/2018 – EBAY-PAYPAL FINALIZE NEW PAYMENTS PACT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Capital has 273,614 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Moreover, Mraz Amerine & Associate Incorporated has 0.07% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 6,365 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Com accumulated 326,836 shares. Ashfield Partners owns 13,071 shares. Washington-based Brighton Jones Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.13% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 278,930 shares. Washington Tru Natl Bank holds 2,744 shares. Transamerica Fin has 31 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 56,000 are owned by Rmsincerbeaux Cap Management Limited. Checchi Advisers Llc holds 0.04% or 10,343 shares. 4.10M were reported by Schroder Invest Management Grp. Farmers & Merchants Investments invested in 0% or 950 shares. Mrj Capital holds 117,575 shares or 2.62% of its portfolio. Proshare Lc holds 0.17% or 783,554 shares. Wunderlich Managemnt holds 1.35% or 51,983 shares.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $232,736 activity.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.77M for 19.77 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $516.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12,436 shares to 135,946 shares, valued at $19.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 3,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,335 shares, and has risen its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR).