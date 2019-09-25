Petrus Trust Company Lta Has Trimmed Ensign Group (ENSG) Stake by $306,656; Fred Alger Management Decreased Stake in Wageworks (WAGE) by $70.55 Million as Share Value Rose

Fred Alger Management Inc decreased its stake in Wageworks Inc (WAGE) by 86.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc sold 1.41M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 213,211 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.83M, down from 1.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Wageworks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.07B market cap company. It closed at $51.34 lastly. It is up 2.35% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WAGE News: 10/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Filed Against WageWorks, Inc. – WAGE; 05/04/2018 – WAGEWORKS TO RESTATE SOME FINL RESULTS; 09/04/2018 – WAGEWORKS SAYS CO’S BOARD APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF ISMAIL DAWOOD AS INTERIM CFO OF COMPANY, EFFECTIVE AS OF APRIL 9 – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – WAGEWORKS INC – CONNECTION WITH MONTES’ APPOINTMENT TO BOARD, BOARD HAS EXPANDED ITS SIZE FROM SEVEN TO EIGHT MEMBERS; 05/04/2018 – Wageworks: Kim Wilford to Resign as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, Effective April 5; 20/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts WageWorks Investors to Restatement Announcement and CEO Resignation and Reminds Investors of the May 8, 20; 05/04/2018 – Wageworks Board Has Expanded Its Size From Seven to Eight Members; 09/04/2018 – Beset By Late Filings, WageWorks Hires Outside Firm for Finance Help; 22/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating WageWorks, Inc. (WAGE) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to; 05/04/2018 – WAGEWORKS REPORTS ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES & PROVIDES UPDATE ON

Petrus Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) by 60.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta sold 5,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.44% . The institutional investor held 3,546 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $202,000, down from 9,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Ensign Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $48.75. About 234,377 shares traded. The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) has risen 69.65% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENSG News: 16/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP INC ENSG.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $28; 10/05/2018 – NHI Purchases Two Skilled Nursing Facilities for Ensign Portfolio; 02/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 45C; 12/04/2018 – ENSIGN CLOSES SECOND TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UNSECURED, SUBORDINATED CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES; 02/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP 1Q REV. $492.1M, EST. $485.1M; 03/04/2018 – The Ensign Group Acquires Arizona Skilled Nursing Facility; 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.17; 03/05/2018 – Rachel Louise Ensign: Exclusive: Bank of America Capital Markets Head AJ Murphy Leaving the Firm; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ensign Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENSG); 01/05/2018 – The Ensign Group Acquires Texas Post-Acute Care Campus

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $564.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 71,000 shares to 156,000 shares, valued at $20.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) by 239,337 shares in the quarter, for a total of 696,172 shares, and has risen its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR).

Analysts await The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, up 23.81% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ENSG’s profit will be $27.77M for 23.44 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by The Ensign Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on September 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “The Ensign Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Ensign Group (ENSG) a Great Growth Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “The Ensign Group Acquires Utah Skilled Nursing Facility – GlobeNewswire” published on January 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Ensign Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ENSG) Earnings Grew 46%, Did It Beat Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 24 investors sold ENSG shares while 76 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 44.05 million shares or 5.57% more from 41.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Limited Liability Company holds 301,556 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt reported 450 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Principal Fincl Inc has 420,875 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And Co stated it has 108,368 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Citigroup stated it has 0% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Natl Bank Of The West holds 17,490 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Financial stated it has 0.01% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). New York State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 57,817 shares. 88,200 were accumulated by Bridgeway Cap Management. Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated has invested 0% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Gagnon Secs Limited Liability Company accumulated 5.36% or 436,354 shares. Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has invested 0% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Tower Rech Capital (Trc) owns 813 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can holds 171,183 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Macquarie Gp Ltd accumulated 6,261 shares.

Fred Alger Management Inc, which manages about $21.12 billion and $26.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twilio Inc A by 20,157 shares to 20,575 shares, valued at $2.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aptiv Plc by 775,194 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.44M shares, and has risen its stake in Hubspot Inc (NYSE:HUBS).

More notable recent WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “WageWorks Appoints Carol Goode to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on April 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “36 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on June 27, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Dow notches best day in 3 weeks on rising trade optimism, rosier economic data – MarketWatch” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – Liberty Tax Agrees To Pay 44% More For Sears Hometown And Outlet Stores – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “WageWorks Launches 24/7 Customer Support and Live Chat, Enhances Customer Experience – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold WAGE shares while 54 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 33.24 million shares or 8.73% less from 36.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alpine Mgmt holds 201,170 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag invested in 0% or 33,398 shares. Jennison Assoc Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) for 515,132 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 0% in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE). Gabelli & Investment Advisers reported 84,248 shares stake. Riverhead Cap Ltd Llc invested in 6,139 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 0.02% in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE). Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE). 33,318 are held by Royal State Bank Of Canada. Shelton Cap Mngmt reported 3,949 shares stake. Tarbox Family Office has invested 0% in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE). Cohen Capital Management Inc accumulated 9,441 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) Corporation stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE). Us Bancorp De invested in 0% or 11,007 shares. Citigroup Inc, New York-based fund reported 567,356 shares.