Petrus Trust Company Lta Has Trimmed Cvs Health (CVS) Position by $12.09 Million; Shares Declined; As Southern Co (SO) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Bollard Group Lifted Stake

Bollard Group Llc increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 22.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc bought 56,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The hedge fund held 303,094 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.76 million, up from 246,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $61.06. About 3.26M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SAYS TAX REFORM PROVIDED $1.7B TO UTILITY CUSTOMERS; 10/04/2018 – Plant Farley Unit 1 planned activities underway for the continued production of clean, safe, reliable and affordable nuclear en; 21/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER COMPANY – ”AGGREGATE MAXIMUM PURCHASE PRICE” OF OFFERS INCREASED TO AMOUNT SUFFICIENT TO ALLOW PURCHASE OF $749.9 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SO.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 17/04/2018 – Southern Company Announces Changes to Executive Management Team; 03/05/2018 – Mississippi Power issues correction to quarterly dividend announcement; 27/03/2018 – Florida Public Service Commission unanimously Approves Florida City Gas Rate Case Settlement; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO TOM FANNING COMMENTS ON CALL; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN EXPLORING THIRD PARTY TAX EQUITY FINANCING FOR WIND; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Florida Utility From Southern for $5.1 Billion

Petrus Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 98.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta sold 223,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 3,968 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $216,000, down from 227,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $63.63. About 4.49M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders will vote on deal Tuesday; 06/03/2018 – CVS Readies $44 Billion Bond Sale; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS TRUMP “VERY WELL INFORMED” ABOUT FDA ACTIONS; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Crawford: Citing PBM Concerns, Crawford Urges Review of CVS/Aetna Merger; 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Parent Annual Earnings Forecasts; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders will vote on deal today; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in West Virginia to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve drugstore’s acquisition of health insurer; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Adds Dentsply, Exits CVS, Cuts Medtronic: 13F; 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH TO SUPPLEMENT JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bb&T Limited Liability Company accumulated 336,441 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.2% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Virginia-based Lowe Brockenbrough has invested 0.05% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Tcw Grp has 0.01% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 20,763 shares. The New York-based Millennium Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.02% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Compton Mngmt Ri reported 0.11% stake. 7,135 are held by Montecito Bank And. Barrett Asset owns 0% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 905 shares. Burns J W & Communications Inc New York stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). James Investment Rech holds 0.01% or 3,100 shares. First Midwest Comml Bank Trust Division invested in 0.18% or 22,663 shares. 1,949 are owned by Hexavest Inc. Lsv Asset Management has 18,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Patten Patten Tn accumulated 13,364 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Llc owns 7,200 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Bollard Group Llc, which manages about $2.78B and $2.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 65,200 shares to 33.52 million shares, valued at $1.44B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson Controls Intl Plc by 22,381 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,971 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY).

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “4 Days To Buy Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Before The Ex-Dividend Date – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Brown-Forman Corporation’s (NYSE:BF.B) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Share Price Is Down 27% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T: Big Money Is Flowing In – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.32 billion for 8.99 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CVS: Waiting Is The Hardest Part – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CVS: This Is Disgusting – Seeking Alpha” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) Is Yielding 3.7% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CVS NOTICE: ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against CVS Health Corporation – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deprince Race & Zollo reported 315,962 shares. 692,147 were reported by Aperio Gru Limited Liability. First Washington reported 400 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.21% stake. Dsc Advsr Lp accumulated 192,571 shares. Pittenger & Anderson reported 0.01% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 673 are owned by Mcf Advsrs Ltd Liability. 4,891 are owned by Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited. Central National Bank reported 3,209 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 293,319 shares. Asset Management reported 36,783 shares. Transamerica has invested 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The invested in 0.21% or 3.36 million shares. Paradigm Finance Lc accumulated 1.14% or 56,844 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 14,857 shares.