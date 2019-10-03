Petrus Trust Company Lta Has Raised Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position; Rli (RLI)’s Sentiment Is 1.56

Rli Corp (RLI) investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.30, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 100 investment professionals opened new or increased equity positions, while 64 sold and decreased equity positions in Rli Corp. The investment professionals in our database now own: 38.84 million shares, up from 38.67 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Rli Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 53 Increased: 59 New Position: 41.

Petrus Trust Company Lta increased Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) stake by 2479.82% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Petrus Trust Company Lta acquired 47,811 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH)’s stock rose 7.36%. The Petrus Trust Company Lta holds 49,739 shares with $12.14M value, up from 1,928 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc now has $203.55 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $214.79. About 2.34 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. holds 2.11% of its portfolio in RLI Corp. for 845,246 shares. Markel Corp owns 1.20 million shares or 1.58% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Snyder Capital Management L P has 1.44% invested in the company for 374,732 shares. The Massachusetts-based Mad River Investors has invested 1.17% in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 2.02 million shares.

The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $89.6. About 46,421 shares traded. RLI Corp. (RLI) has risen 23.20% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.20% the S&P500. Some Historical RLI News: 22/05/2018 – Airbus and Some EU Member States Agree to Make Amendments to RLI Loans –Update; 03/05/2018 – RLI BOOSTS REGULAR DIV FOR 43RD CONSECUTIVE YEAR; 08/05/2018 – RLI Corp. Changes State Of Incorporation to Delaware From Illinois; 02/04/2018 – RLI First Quarter Earnings Release & Teleconference; 03/05/2018 – RLI Corp Raises Dividend to 22c; 18/04/2018 – RLI Corp 1Q Rev $185.9M; 18/04/2018 – RLI 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $190.0M; 09/05/2018 – RLI Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for May. 16-17; 22/05/2018 – Airbus and Some EU Member States Agree to Make Amendments to RLI Loans; 18/04/2018 – RLI 1Q OPER EPS 60C, EST. 53C

Analysts await RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 4.35% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.46 per share. RLI’s profit will be $21.50 million for 46.67 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by RLI Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.27% negative EPS growth.

RLI Corp., through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.01 billion. The Company’s Casualty segment provides commercial and personal umbrella coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, real estate investment trusts, and mercantile. It has a 32.29 P/E ratio. This segment also offers coverages in the area of onshore energy related businesses, as well as environmental liability for underground storage tanks, contractors and asbestos, and environmental remediation specialists; and commercial automobile liability and physical damage insurance products, and other types of commercial automobile risks, as well as related insurance coverages, such as general liability, excess liability, and motor truck cargo.

More notable recent RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “RLI Third Quarter Earnings Release & Teleconference – Business Wire” on October 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Insurance Dividend Champion – Q2 2019: RLI Corp. – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is RLI Corp. (RLI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: RLI Corp. – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “RLI Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $90,790 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Federated Incorporated Pa reported 0.05% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Barrett Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 6,917 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50 million. The insider WICHMANN DAVID S bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64M.

Among 6 analysts covering UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. UnitedHealth Group has $29800 highest and $23800 lowest target. $262.83’s average target is 22.37% above currents $214.79 stock price. UnitedHealth Group had 15 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, July 12, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $285 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. Barclays Capital maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $270 target. Morgan Stanley maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) rating on Thursday, September 26. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $29400 target. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, April 17. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $265 target in Wednesday, April 17 report.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why We Like UnitedHealth Group Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:UNH) 18% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What We Like About UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 08, 2019, Fool.com published: “UnitedHealth Group Stock Downgraded: What You Need to Know – The Motley Fool” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “High-Growth UnitedHealth Group Is Attractively Priced – Seeking Alpha” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UnitedHealth Is A Buy Despite The Policy Risks – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 25, 2019.