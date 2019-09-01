Petrus Trust Company Lta Has Lowered Its Position in Lands End New (LE) by $568,480 as Market Value Declined; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holder Cypress Capital Group Lowered Its Stake by $345,083

Petrus Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Lands End Inc New (LE) by 5.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta sold 35,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.85% . The institutional investor held 664,470 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.04M, down from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Lands End Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.36 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $7.75. About 353,246 shares traded or 91.65% up from the average. Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) has declined 54.11% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.11% the S&P500. Some Historical LE News: 17/04/2018 – Lands’ End Flutters With Activity On Earth Day; 22/03/2018 – Lands’ End 4Q Adjusted Ebitda $37.3M; 16/04/2018 – Lands’ End’s New Sunrise Swimsuit Collection Shines on the Horizon; 22/03/2018 – Lands’ End 4Q Net $39.8M; 16/05/2018 – Lands’ End Offers Personalized Swimsuit Fittings at Kildeer Store; 22/03/2018 – LANDS’ END 4Q EPS $1.24; 22/03/2018 – LANDS’ END 4Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 50C (2 EST.); 01/05/2018 – Lands’ End Celebrates The 5th Anniversary of Its UPF 50 Swim Tee; 28/03/2018 – Lands’ End Announces Participation In The 4th Annual Cowen Future Of The Consumer Conference; 02/04/2018 – Lands’ End Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow

Cypress Capital Group decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 7.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group sold 6,511 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 79,175 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28 million, down from 85,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 19.25 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco beat estimates on earnings and revenue, with guidance in line; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 06/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: D&H Launches Cisco Meraki Channel Program To Help Partners Capture ‘Vast’ SMB Revenue Opportunity; 07/04/2018 – Iran hit by global cyber attack that left U.S. flag on screens; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to work harder to support more start-ups and foster technological innovation, according to venture capitalist and former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 28/03/2018 – Telegraph-Herald: Cisco Systems gives $50M to combat homelessness; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36M and $488.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 2,335 shares to 4,237 shares, valued at $680,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 4,962 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,944 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: JPM, CSCO, LB – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Cisco stock drops after earnings include weak guidance – MarketWatch” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cisco (CSCO) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cisco Sets Itself Up for Success – Nasdaq” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Today: GE, Cisco and Canopy Make Wild Moves – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Auxier Asset Management holds 0.48% or 42,866 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Moneta Gru Invest Advsr Lc has 0.18% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). S R Schill And Assocs has invested 0.68% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cohen Lawrence B reported 0.22% stake. Frontier Investment Mngmt Company stated it has 258,564 shares. Jp Marvel Inv Advisors holds 234,356 shares. Lincoln Natl reported 0.1% stake. Country Trust Bank holds 2.55% or 1.06M shares in its portfolio. Private Capital Inc holds 169,816 shares or 2.77% of its portfolio. Federated Pa accumulated 1.15M shares. 299,267 were reported by Friess Limited Liability Corp. Foundation Mngmt has invested 2.58% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Dorsey Wright & Associates holds 6,196 shares. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Incorporated, Rhode Island-based fund reported 53,850 shares. Arrow Financial Corporation holds 0.53% or 42,555 shares.

More notable recent Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Kratos Wins Best in Show Booth Award at Le Bourget – GlobeNewswire” on June 20, 2019, also Ft.com with their article: “Nasdaq discussing potential deal to buy Oslo Bors – Financial Times” published on January 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Lands’ End Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Lands’ End Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Lord & Taylor News: Hudsonâ€™s Bay to Sell Retailer to Le Tote – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $516.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 3,000 shares to 8,335 shares, valued at $14.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan Plc by 9,938 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,256 shares, and has risen its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR).