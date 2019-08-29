Petrus Trust Company Lta Has Lowered Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP) Position by $380,800; Blue Edge Capital Has Trimmed Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding by $345.98 Million as Share Price Declined

Petrus Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corp (CCMP) by 60.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta sold 3,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 2,239 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $251,000, down from 5,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Cabot Microelectronics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $124.1. About 67,596 shares traded. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) has risen 2.89% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CCMP News: 05/03/2018 Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Doubles Quarterly Cash Dividend and Announces Intention to Distribute at Least 50 Percent of; 05/03/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics to Repatriate Substantial Amount of Approx. $275M in Overseas Cash and Short-Term Investments; 09/05/2018 – Cabot Micro at Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference May 14; 05/03/2018 – CABOT MICROELECTRONICS DOUBLES QTRLY CASH DIV & REPORTS; 08/05/2018 – Encore Announces Agreement to Acquire the Remaining Interest in Cabot; 07/05/2018 – Cabot Micro at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 05/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Cabot Microelectronics, Mid-America Apartment Communities, Hovnanian Enter; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – VENADO OIL & GAS AND KKR ACQUIRE CABOT EAGLE FORD ASSETS; 19/04/2018 – Cabot Micro Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Issuer Rating Of A1 To Cabot, Ar

Blue Edge Capital Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 8.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc sold 4,282 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 45,872 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71 billion, down from 50,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $289.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $68.48. About 4.49M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 16/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Disagrees With ISS Assessment of Executive Compensation Program; 25/05/2018 – Russian pledges continued support for Rosneft-Exxon venture; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil CEO: Plans to More Than Double Earnings Potential by 2025 While Addressing the Risks of Climate Change; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QPI WIN 2 BLOCKS IN BRAZIL’S SANTOS OFFSHORE BASIN; 18/04/2018 – Sonatrach says Exxon Mobil considering investment in Algeria; 13/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $80; 29/03/2018 – Federal Judge Dismisses Exxon Lawsuit Against Climate-Change Probes; 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $82.5; 07/03/2018 – EXXON SEES $24B CAPITAL BUDGET THIS YEAR, $28B IN 2019; 01/05/2018 – GUYANA GOVT `UNFAIRLY CRITICIZED’ FOR OIL CONTRACT: EXXON

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.77, from 2.16 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold CCMP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 26.72 million shares or 0.40% more from 26.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has invested 0.02% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 1,714 shares in its portfolio. 886,895 were reported by Price T Rowe Inc Md. Toth Fincl Advisory invested 0.1% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc owns 25,833 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. 185,441 were reported by Ameriprise Fincl. 944,982 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase And Communication. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank, a Hawaii-based fund reported 2,913 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) for 61,006 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank reported 29,722 shares. 7,300 are owned by Sensato Investors Ltd Company. 14,444 are held by Voya Invest Management Ltd Company. Old National Bank & Trust In owns 2,014 shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0.01% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Captrust Financial has 0.01% invested in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) for 1,350 shares.

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $516.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 9,938 shares to 63,256 shares, valued at $9.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 177,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Blue Edge Capital Llc, which manages about $153.03M and $263.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs/Caremark Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 5,179 shares to 13,426 shares, valued at $724.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mkt Vctrs J P Mrgn Em by 31,494 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,081 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Value (IJJ).