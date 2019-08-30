Petrus Trust Company Lta Has Lifted Its Holding in F M C (FMC) as Market Valuation Rose; As Genworth Finl (GNW) Share Value Rose, Tig Advisors Has Raised Its Position by $2.15 Million

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (GNW) by 244.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 716,852 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 1.01M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87 million, up from 293,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $4.445. About 803,948 shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 01/05/2018 – Genworth’s Effective Tax Rate for 1Q Was Approximately 28%; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH & OCEANWIDE EXTEND MERGER PACT TO JULY 1; 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – COS HAVE WITHDRAWN, RE-FILED THEIR JOINT VOLUNTARY NOTICE TO PROVIDE CFIUS TIME TO REVIEW PROPOSED DEAL BETWEEN CO AND OCEANWIDE; 01/05/2018 – Genworth Australia Profit Drops; Announces Buyback; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q EPS 22c; 03/04/2018 – Genworth Holdings CDS Widens 45 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA NEW ON-MARKET SHARE BUY-BACK OF UP TO A$100M; 27/04/2018 – Genworth Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC -CO, OCEANWIDE AGREED TO A FOURTH WAIVER AND AGREEMENT OF EACH PARTY’S RIGHT TO TERMINATE MERGER AGREEMENT; 21/03/2018 – Genworth Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Petrus Trust Company Lta increased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 16.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The institutional investor held 177,500 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.64M, up from 152,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $86.35. About 160,167 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 29/03/2018 – FMC Gives Update on Expected Performance for First Quarter and Full Year 2018 Ahead of Scheduled Meeting with Investors; 21/05/2018 – FMC Announces Leadership Appointments; 09/03/2018 – FMC NAMES CFO GRAVES AS CEO OF SEPARATED TRADED LITHIUM CO; 29/03/2018 – FMC Corp. Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Topping High End of $5.20-$5.60 View; 09/03/2018 – FMC SAYS BRONDEAU TO BE CHAIRMAN OF NEW LITHIUM MATERIALS CO; 20/04/2018 – FMC Corp Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 23/05/2018 – FMC GlobalSat Expands Subdistribution Network; adds KVR Energy to its Growing Global List; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP SAYS LITHIUM CUSTOMERS INCREASINGLY SEEKING LONG-TERM SUPPLY COMMITMENTS – CEO; 02/05/2018 – FMC CORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.84, EST. $1.61; 15/05/2018 – Glenview Adds Express Scripts, Exits Apple, Cuts FMC Corp: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold FMC shares while 116 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 111.68 million shares or 1.07% less from 112.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank Of Mellon has invested 0.03% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Murphy Capital Management has 2,850 shares. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Lc reported 25,395 shares. San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca) owns 0% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 17 shares. Twin Mgmt Inc invested in 0.33% or 88,470 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.02% or 7,039 shares. Hsbc Plc invested 0.01% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Davenport Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 5,616 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Us Financial Bank De reported 0.01% stake. Bessemer Gp holds 0% or 232 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Invest Partners accumulated 17,567 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank invested in 0% or 581 shares. Tributary Mngmt Lc invested in 0.13% or 22,700 shares. Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The reported 25,557 shares. Van Eck Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 250,159 shares.

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $516.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carters Inc (NYSE:CRI) by 5,300 shares to 115,700 shares, valued at $11.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) by 82,887 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 477,113 shares, and cut its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

