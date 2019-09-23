Petrus Trust Company Lta Has Lifted Antero Res (AR) Stake By $1.20 Million; Amc Entertainment Holdings (AMC) Sentiment Is 1.03

Amc Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.08, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 77 active investment managers increased or started new equity positions, while 75 trimmed and sold stakes in Amc Entertainment Holdings Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 45.91 million shares, down from 46.46 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Amc Entertainment Holdings Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 35 Reduced: 40 Increased: 52 New Position: 25.

Petrus Trust Company Lta increased Antero Res Corp (AR) stake by 52.39% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Petrus Trust Company Lta acquired 239,337 shares as Antero Res Corp (AR)’s stock declined 35.34%. The Petrus Trust Company Lta holds 696,172 shares with $3.85M value, up from 456,835 last quarter. Antero Res Corp now has $1.10B valuation. The stock decreased 6.81% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $3.56. About 10.96 million shares traded or 1.00% up from the average. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 11 Days; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF; 29/03/2018 – ExponentTelegram: Antero Resources: Investing in the future of West Virginia; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Antero Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 24/05/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 12 Days; 29/03/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF-SOURCE SAND; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO IS NOT LOOKING TO EXPAND ITS CAPEX PLAN; 20/04/2018 – Antero Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Mittleman Brothers Llc holds 17.93% of its portfolio in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. for 2.29 million shares. 1492 Capital Management Llc owns 213,334 shares or 1.86% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lapides Asset Management Llc has 1.11% invested in the company for 258,000 shares. The Texas-based Nokomis Capital L.L.C. has invested 1.09% in the stock. Penn Capital Management Co Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 704,878 shares.

More notable recent AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Reasons MoviePass Died Today – The Motley Fool” on September 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Too Good To Be True: The Rise And Fall Of MoviePass – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Farewell Concert Rocks Cinema Screens Nationwide on November 7 Only – PRNewswire” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “7 Stocks That Wall Street Thinks Could Rise 50% Or More – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There Now An Opportunity In AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Analysts await AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.30 EPS, up 59.46% or $0.44 from last year’s $-0.74 per share. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -276.47% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.72. About 2.10 million shares traded. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) has declined 16.90% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AMC News: 29/03/2018 – bernadette baum: AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 billion float of Odeon cinemas; 04/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund’s Development & Investment Entertainment Company Signs Agreement with AMC; 16/05/2018 – AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Participate in May Investor Conference; 07/05/2018 – AMC Results Beat Projections — Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – AMC Entertainment Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC. BOARD ELECTS WANDA FILM GROUP PRESIDENT JOHN ZENG AS AMC BOARD OF DIRECTORS CHAIRMAN REFLECTING WANDA’S CONTINUED COMMITMENT TO AMC; 30/03/2018 – iAPPROVEAPP Featured on AMC Network’s NewsWatch During Sexual Assault Awareness Month; 13/03/2018 – STANDARD LIFE ABERDN SLA SALE OF SHRS IN HDFC AMC; 29/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 billion float of Odeon cinemas; 10/04/2018 – National Cinemedia Selling Shareholders Are AMC, Cinemark and Cineworld Unit Regal

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the theatrical exhibition business. The company has market cap of $1.11 billion. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, the firm owned, operated, or had interests in 660 theatres with 8,293 screens in the United States; and 246 theatres and 2,265 screens in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Germany, Austria, Portugal, and Ireland.

Petrus Trust Company Lta decreased Allergan Plc stake by 13,256 shares to 50,000 valued at $8.37M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ensign Group Inc (NASDAQ:ENSG) stake by 5,476 shares and now owns 3,546 shares. Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Antero Resources (NYSE:AR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Antero Resources has $11 highest and $5.5000 lowest target. $7.58’s average target is 112.92% above currents $3.56 stock price. Antero Resources had 6 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AR in report on Monday, July 1 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold AR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 270.72 million shares or 1.84% less from 275.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 179,700 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. United Services Automobile Association reported 0% stake. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md holds 0% or 614,074 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 200,119 shares. Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 1.48M shares. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 871,981 shares. Tower Rech Limited Liability (Trc) stated it has 525 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Next Fincl Gp Incorporated has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Ipg Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 44,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Qs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Pnc Financial Svcs Group Inc invested in 0% or 1,440 shares. Regents Of The University Of California holds 1.06% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) or 67,550 shares. The New York-based Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR).

More notable recent Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Contango Oil & Gas and McDermott among Energy/Materials gainers; Independence Contract Drilling and Osisko Gold Royalties among losers – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Antero Resources Stock Is Slumping Today – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Exclusive: Antero to idle pioneering wastewater treatment plant that opened two years ago – Pittsburgh Business Times” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Oil Stocks Are Up Big Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “This Outlook Is Bad News for Natural Gas Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 15, 2019.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $197.85 million activity. $150,160 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) was bought by Warren Glen C Jr. 7,750 shares were bought by RADY PAUL M, worth $50,284 on Friday, May 31. 1,000 Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares with value of $6,900 were bought by Hardesty Benjamin A.. The insider Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. sold $99.30 million. WARBURG PINCUS LLC had sold 16.09M shares worth $99.30 million on Monday, June 10.