Petrus Trust Company Lta Has Increased Its Dollar Gen New (DG) Holding; As Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Stock Value Rose, Holder Hbk Sorce Advisory Has Decreased Stake by $380,534

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 17.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc sold 7,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 36,502 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, down from 44,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $54.69. About 5.56 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 27/04/2018 – Mondelez Names Paulette Alviti as Human Resources Chief; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez: Alviti to Succeed Karen May on June 11; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS TERMINATED 364-DAY SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY ENTERED INTO ON APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez bags sales, profit beat; 15/05/2018 – TRIAN REDUCED MDLZ, WEN, PNR IN 1Q: 13F; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Pay Around $500 Million for Tate’s; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Operate Tate’s as Separate Standalone Busines; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP FOR APPROX. $500M; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ: SHIPPING COSTS HURT MARGINS IN N. AMERICA; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER & CONSENT SOLICITATION

Petrus Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 4.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta bought 4,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 104,700 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.49 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $135.58. About 1.04 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 18/05/2018 – Dollar General: Paula A. Price to Resign From Board; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BENEFITS WILL BE AVAILABLE TO ALL ELIGIBLE FULL-TIME AND PART-TIME EMPLOYEES; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES FY EPS $5.95 TO $6.15; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – ALL OTHER PARENTS TO RECEIVE TWO WEEKS OF PAID PARENTAL LEAVE; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Expects FY18 Net Sales to Increase Approximately 9%; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Received January 30; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General: Beugelmans Most Recently Served as VP of Investor Relations of Etsy, Inc; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES A CASH BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN IN FISCAL 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar General Corp.’s $500M Snr Uscrd Nts ‘BBB’

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Don’t Sell Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Dollar General Corporation’s (NYSE:DG) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Crainsdetroit.com published: “Dollar General’s rapid rural Michigan expansion doesn’t always excite locals – Crain’s Detroit Business” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AT&T, Caterpillar, Dollar General, EA, Etsy, Facebook, Spirit Airlines, Tesla, Xilinx and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “FedEx ends another Amazon contract, giving UPS new leverage â€” and concerns – Atlanta Business Chronicle” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hl Serv Ltd Co stated it has 0.05% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Royal State Bank Of Canada has invested 0.06% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Llc holds 1,853 shares. Asset Mgmt accumulated 21,078 shares or 0.13% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement reported 446,618 shares stake. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 0.15% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 88,816 shares. Franklin reported 55,711 shares. Reliant Ltd Liability Corporation holds 25,060 shares. Sg Americas Ltd reported 50,107 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Amundi Pioneer Asset stated it has 0.23% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). 1.45M were reported by Frontier Management Limited Liability Company. Buckingham Mgmt holds 47,146 shares. Seabridge Investment Advsrs Lc, New Jersey-based fund reported 2,060 shares. Chilton Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 75,499 shares.

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $516.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nielsen Hldgs Plc by 200,100 shares to 149,900 shares, valued at $3.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carters Inc (NYSE:CRI) by 5,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,700 shares, and cut its stake in Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT).

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MondelÄ“z declares $0.285 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dean Foods (DF) Stock Down on Wider-Than-Expected Q2 Loss – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 30, 2019 : AAPL, AMGN, GILD, MDLZ, CELG, PSA, AMD, ALL, EQR, OKE, EA, VRSK – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc, which manages about $1.80B and $1.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHM) by 10,736 shares to 957,692 shares, valued at $53.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 10,915 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,262 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Commercial Bank holds 4.85M shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board owns 0.91% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 9.44 million shares. 2.02 million were reported by Korea. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct stated it has 1.02% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. 15,058 were accumulated by Institute For Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability. Choate Investment Advisors has invested 0.03% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Inspirion Wealth invested 0.11% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Cullinan Associate Inc owns 24,841 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Jefferies Limited Com owns 10,436 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Northstar accumulated 0.57% or 25,385 shares. Nbt Savings Bank N A holds 0.29% or 31,636 shares in its portfolio. Matrix Asset Advsr holds 1.76% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 206,186 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Mitsubishi Ufj & has invested 0.22% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.40 million activity.