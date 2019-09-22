KUEHNE & NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG SCHI (OTCMKTS:KHNGF) had a decrease of 6.8% in short interest. KHNGF’s SI was 597,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 6.8% from 641,100 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 2988 days are for KUEHNE & NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG SCHI (OTCMKTS:KHNGF)’s short sellers to cover KHNGF’s short positions. It closed at $147.5 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kuehne + Nagel International AG 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kuehne & Nagel International AG 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on February 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Deutsche Post: Some Upside In The Midst Of Uncertainties – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2018. More interesting news about Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “2 Giant European Stocks With Low P/E Ratios, Potential Growth For 2017 And Solid Dividends – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kuehne & Nagel International (KHNGY) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 21, 2017.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company has market cap of $17.87 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It has a 22.56 P/E ratio. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, online booking online, tracking & tracing of shipments, cargo insurance, and customs clearance; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

Among 2 analysts covering Carter’s (NYSE:CRI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Carter’s has $102 highest and $99 lowest target. $100.50’s average target is 12.77% above currents $89.12 stock price. Carter’s had 5 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by UBS.