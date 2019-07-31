Petrus Trust Company Lta Has Decreased Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Holding by $363,258; Stock Value Rose; Dorsal Capital Management Has Raised Its Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Stake by $42.18 Million

Petrus Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 59.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta sold 5,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,897 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248,000, down from 9,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $48.31. About 3.83 million shares traded or 135.41% up from the average. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has risen 21.25% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 23/04/2018 – TAKEOVER PANEL SAYS SS&C MUST ANNOUNCE INTENTION BY MAY4; 04/04/2018 – SSNC/@fastFT: SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa; 11/04/2018 – SS&C Marks Momentum Post Salentica Acquisition; 06/03/2018 – FTC: 20180717: SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.; DST Systems, Inc; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS – CONFIRMS THAT IT DOES NOT INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF FIDESSA; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa confirms SS&C and lon counterbids in takeover battle; 06/04/2018 – Fidessa Remains in Talks With ION, SS&C About Possible Alternative Offers; 23/04/2018 – Douglas Lane Adds SS&C, Exits Alcoa, Cuts HollyFrontier: 13F; 01/05/2018 – SS&C 1Q ADJ REV $434.6M, EST. $433.8M; 06/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – REMAINS IN DISCUSSIONS WITH ION AND SS&C ABOUT POSSIBLE ALTERNATIVE OFFERS FOR FIDESSA

Dorsal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 7400% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc bought 740,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 750,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.25M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $80.59. About 549,880 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 24.75% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY IN LETTER WITH DIRECTOR NABI, H PARTNERS; 04/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 11; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $450M-$500M; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Tempur Sealy; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Reaffirms Fincl Guidance for 2018; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY AGREED TO NOMINATE H PARTNERS PARTNER RUCHIM TO BD; 20/03/2018 S&PGR Affirms Tempur Sealy Intl Rtg, Otlk Remains Negative; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tempur Sealy International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPX); 09/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY HOLDER H PARTNERS RAISES STAKE TO 14.72%; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY: H PARTNERS TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF CO. DIRECTORS

Dorsal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $1.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 706,000 shares to 510,000 shares, valued at $85.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 18,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 281,500 shares, and cut its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA).

More recent Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tempur Sealy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. Also Benzinga.com published the news titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Tempur Sealy Stock Was Up 84% in the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 11, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 17,223 shares. 3,768 are owned by Paloma Partners Mngmt Communications. Moreover, Farmers Financial Bank has 0.01% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Moreover, Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 1.00M shares. Prelude Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Winslow Evans And Crocker accumulated 6 shares. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 0.01% or 7,033 shares. Argent Tru has invested 0.02% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Stifel holds 20,260 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 121,955 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Com has 7,640 shares for 0% of their portfolio. H Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 8.00M shares or 65.03% of all its holdings. Shine Inv Advisory Svcs holds 721 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 37,463 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 28,020 were reported by Artisan Ptnrs Partnership. Alkeon Capital Mgmt Lc accumulated 4.72M shares. New York-based Markston Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Southeast Asset Advsrs invested in 19,540 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 12,213 shares. Findlay Park Limited Liability Partnership holds 1.17 million shares. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 29,031 shares. Callahan Advsrs Ltd stated it has 46,376 shares. Synovus Financial Corporation holds 0.04% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) or 33,997 shares. Ww Asset Management owns 6,967 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 6,497 shares or 0% of the stock. Mai Mngmt holds 14,390 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.09% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Turtle Creek Asset owns 1.75M shares or 8.59% of their US portfolio. Kornitzer Cap Management Ks holds 37,636 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $516.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 41,500 shares to 249,000 shares, valued at $17.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 4,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.

More notable recent SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What’s in Store for SS&C Technologies (SSNC) in Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on April 25, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Pre-Open Movers 07/30: (LXU) (VRNS) (RNG) Higher; (MDR) (SSNC) (BYND) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/01/2019: ACIA,JKS,LRAD,SSNC – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Enters Non-Binding Indicative Proposal to Acquire GBST – StreetInsider.com” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SS&C to Release Second Quarter 2019 Earnings – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 12, 2019.