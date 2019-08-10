Petrus Trust Company Lta Has Decreased Its Holding in Carters (CRI) as Valuation Declined; Fidus Invt (FDUS) Shareholder Stepstone Group LP Cut Its Holding

Stepstone Group Lp decreased its stake in Fidus Invt Corp (FDUS) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stepstone Group Lp sold 48,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.66% . The hedge fund held 212,004 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25 million, down from 260,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stepstone Group Lp who had been investing in Fidus Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $359.61M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.7. About 70,568 shares traded. Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) has risen 12.58% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FDUS News: 06/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A Principal-at-Risk Variable Rate Notes; 16/04/2018 – BAM IN COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE PACT WITH FIDUS RE LTD; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $ 0.36; 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.30; 06/04/2018 KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A

Petrus Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Carters Inc (CRI) by 4.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta sold 5,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The institutional investor held 115,700 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.66 million, down from 121,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Carters Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $87.53. About 495,541 shares traded. Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) has declined 9.76% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CRI News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Carter’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRI); 26/04/2018 – Carter’s Sees Adj EPS Up 12%; 26/04/2018 – CARTER’S INC CRI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.64 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/04/2018 – New York Post: Warrior leaves on stretcher after Vince Carter’s flagrant foul; 02/05/2018 – CPSC: CARTER’S RECALLS CHILDREN’S CARDIGAN SETS ON CHOKE HAZARD; 27/04/2018 – Carter’s Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s Inc. 1Q Profit Falls 8% on Toys ‘R’ Us Charge; 17/05/2018 – Carter’s, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Carter’s Recalls Children’s Cardigan Sets Due to Choking Hazard; 26/04/2018 – CARTER’S INC CRI.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3 PCT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 5 investors sold FDUS shares while 20 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 6.29 million shares or 1.64% less from 6.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Research owns 94,723 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Co holds 0.02% or 40,968 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Co Mn holds 0% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) or 12,487 shares. Mackenzie Fincl has invested 0% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). D E Shaw & Co Incorporated reported 20,508 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) for 92 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 16,491 shares or 0% of the stock. Jane Street Group Incorporated Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) for 21,035 shares. Novare Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.76% or 315,381 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs holds 0.01% or 14,410 shares in its portfolio. Optimum Invest Advsr reported 35,466 shares stake. Prelude Cap Lc has invested 0% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). 10,600 were reported by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Communications Llc. Lakeview Capital Prns Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.14% or 15,185 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0% or 69,211 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Fidus Investment (FDUS) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BDC Sector Reporting Q1 Results: Gladstone Capital And Fidus Investment – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Fidus Investment (FDUS) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Fidus Investment Corporation Announces Public Offering of Notes – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 05, 2019.

Since June 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $58,338 activity.

Analysts await Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.68 EPS, up 4.35% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.61 per share. CRI’s profit will be $75.16M for 13.03 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual EPS reported by Carter's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 76.84% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold CRI shares while 94 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 44.27 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 530 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) for 204 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd has 0.06% invested in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) for 40,125 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel Incorporated holds 30,910 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank reported 373 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Yorktown Mgmt And Research Co Inc accumulated 0.11% or 3,500 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 28,185 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.06% or 12,200 shares. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insurance New York has 0.01% invested in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI). Amalgamated Retail Bank invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI). Wellington Mngmt Group Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership owns 4.92M shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. 2,516 were accumulated by Ls Advsr Limited Liability Company. 13,918 are owned by Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Co. Millennium Management Limited Com reported 0.06% stake. Asset Management reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI).