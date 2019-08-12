Petrus Trust Company Lta Has Decreased Its Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP) Position as Valuation Declined; C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Decreased Its Old Dominion Freight (ODFL) Position as Market Value Rose

Petrus Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corp (CCMP) by 60.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta sold 3,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 2,239 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $251,000, down from 5,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Cabot Microelectronics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $113.93. About 126,345 shares traded. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) has risen 2.89% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CCMP News: 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Cabot, lfis are said in talks to buy Italy debt collector FBS – Bloomberg; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital to Buy the Remaining Interest in Cabot Credit From Existing Hldrs Including J.C. Flowers; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – VENADO OIL & GAS AND KKR ACQUIRE CABOT EAGLE FORD ASSETS; 05/03/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Raises Dividend to 40c; 19/04/2018 – Cabot Micro Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCMP); 28/03/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Corp and Fujimi Inc Announce Collaboration for Advanced Slurry Development; 22/03/2018 – The country has been accused of ethnic cleansing, according to Bridget Welsh of John Cabot University; 05/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Cabot Microelectronics, Mid-America Apartment Communities, Hovnanian Enter; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE REPORTS PACT TO BUY REMAINING INTEREST IN CABOT

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight (ODFL) by 98.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd sold 5,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The institutional investor held 88 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13,000, down from 5,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $165.72. About 384,613 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 26/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – QTRLY SHR $1.33; 03/04/2018 – Old Dominion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE: $0.13-SHR QTRLY CASH DIV, A NEW; 05/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – FEBRUARY 2018 LTL TONS PER DAY INCREASED 17.9% AS COMPARED TO FEBRUARY 2017; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight 1Q Rev $925M; 05/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE – FEB LTL TONS/DAY INCREASED DUE TO A 13.0% INCREASE IN LTL SHIPMENTS PER DAY AND A 4.4% INCREASE IN LTL WEIGHT PER SHIPMENT; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Increases Expected 2018 Cap Expenditures to Approximately $555 Million; 13/04/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2018; 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Names Greg C. Gantt CEO; 26/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – INCREASED ITS EXPECTED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018 TO A TOTAL OF APPROXIMATELY $555 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold ODFL shares while 138 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 56.77 million shares or 7.51% less from 61.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Cap has 0.01% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 6,351 shares. Bridges Investment Mgmt has 0.52% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 87,811 shares. Next Century Growth Limited Liability holds 0.96% or 49,644 shares in its portfolio. Delta Capital Mngmt invested in 3,505 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.07% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). The Alabama-based Retirement Sys Of Alabama has invested 0.1% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 99,654 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Huntington Bancorporation owns 120 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 353,850 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 0.03% or 74,512 shares. Us State Bank De holds 0.03% or 60,564 shares in its portfolio. Cleararc Capital has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Osterweis Cap Mngmt invested in 0.62% or 69,095 shares. Alps Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 2,753 shares.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15M and $100.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Lg Cap Etf (SCHX) by 7,259 shares to 34,399 shares, valued at $2.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Lrg Cap Etf (VV) by 4,090 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Analysts await Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.17 earnings per share, up 2.36% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.12 per share. ODFL’s profit will be $175.65 million for 19.09 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.16 actual earnings per share reported by Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.77, from 2.16 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 29 investors sold CCMP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 26.72 million shares or 0.40% more from 26.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Lc reported 0.12% stake. Millennium Ltd Liability Co reported 0% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Century Cos owns 35,223 shares. Moreover, Hrt Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) for 2,659 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% stake. 2,014 are owned by Old Natl Natl Bank In. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 43,507 shares. Adage Cap Prns Grp Ltd Liability Corp invested in 240,808 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs reported 2,400 shares. Mondrian Invest Partners Limited has invested 0.14% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Arrowmark Colorado Holdg Ltd Liability Company reported 0.06% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Sensato Investors Ltd Liability Com reported 7,300 shares. 19,660 are owned by Texas Permanent School Fund. Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) for 65,722 shares. Thb Asset stated it has 5,334 shares.