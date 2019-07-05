Petrus Trust Company Lta Has Cut Stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) as Share Price Rose; Chevron (CVX) Holding Maintained by Bartlett & Co

Petrus Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 59.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta sold 5,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,897 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248,000, down from 9,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $57.67. About 2.25 million shares traded or 61.70% up from the average. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has risen 21.25% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES CONFIRMS IT DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER; 18/05/2018 – SS&C Announces Quarterly Dividend; 12/03/2018 – SS&C TO BUY CACEIS NORTH AMERICAN FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS; 24/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Rules out Offer for Fidessa; 04/04/2018 – SSNC/@fastFT: SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa; 16/04/2018 – SS&C COMPLETES DST DEAL, AMENDS CREDIT PACT; 13/04/2018 – DST SYSTEMS INC – SEPARATION AGREEMENT WITH GIVENS TO BE EFFECTIVE AS OF CONSUMMATION OF MERGER WITH, SS&C TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS UNIT; 12/03/2018 – SS&C Technologies to Acquire North American Fund Admin Business From CACEIS, Credit Agricole; 10/04/2018 – TAKEOVER PANEL: ION, SS&C MUST REPORT FIRM INTENTION BY 20 APR; 04/04/2018 – SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa

Bartlett & Co increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co bought 2,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 365,366 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.01 million, up from 362,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $123.35. About 2.55M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 21/05/2018 – Glencore Is Said to Near $1 Billion Chevron Southern Africa Deal; 20/04/2018 – BAKER HUGHES – AWARDED SUBSEA EQUIPMENT CONTRACT BY CHEVRON FOR PHASE Il OF THE GORGON PROJECT IN OFFSHORE WESTERN AUSTRALIA – CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP- ONTARIO COURT OF APPEAL UPHELD LOWER COURT’S DETERMINATION THAT ECUADORIAN JUDGMENT AGAINST CO CANNOT BE ENFORCED AGAINST CHEVRON CANADA LTD; 14/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $133; 28/05/2018 – CHEVRON RESTORES PRODUCTION ON BLIND FAITH, PETRONIUS OFFSHORE PLATFORMS AFTER STORM ALBERTO; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON ON TRACK FOR $1-3 BILLION IN ASSET SALES IN 2018; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/26/2018 01:03 PM; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 68 PERCENT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING A REPORT ON LOBBYING; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Upstream Earnings $3.35B; 14/04/2018 – Venezuela empowers oil minister Quevedo to reform energy sector

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.37 million activity. JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM also sold $532,950 worth of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) shares.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 2 Energy Giants Are Teaming Up to Make a $15 Billion Bet on Plastics – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Stocks edge higher as trade enthusiasm wanes – StreetInsider.com” published on July 02, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Goldman Sachs Has 4 Top Pick Energy Stocks to Buy as OPEC Cuts Remain in Place – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Will Oil Prices Ever Recover? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Chevron Corporation’s (NYSE:CVX) 8.9% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Bartlett & Co, which manages about $3.31 billion and $2.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 12,097 shares to 795,029 shares, valued at $63.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 11,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,519 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Large Cap Div Exch (DLN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sand Hill Global Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 45,978 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com invested in 11,080 shares. Moreover, Adams Asset Advsr has 1.24% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Ancora Advisors Ltd Com, Us-based fund reported 58,818 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt owns 47,466 shares for 1.44% of their portfolio. Moreover, Coho Ptnrs Limited has 2.64% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Atwood Palmer has invested 0.1% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Villere St Denis J And Co Lc accumulated 90,464 shares. Mogy Joel R Counsel holds 20,787 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Eagle Asset invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Greylin Investment Mangement owns 9,760 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Limited Liability Company holds 39,574 shares. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora holds 20,915 shares or 0.92% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Systems stated it has 83,072 shares or 0.99% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company reported 77,066 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings.

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $516.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 4,700 shares to 104,700 shares, valued at $12.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 3,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,335 shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.

Analysts await SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.85 EPS, up 63.46% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.52 per share. SSNC’s profit will be $215.04 million for 16.96 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.