Petrus Trust Company Lta Has Cut Its Ensign Group (ENSG) Holding by $306,656 as Shares Rose; Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Raised Knowles (KN) Position by $396,000; Share Price Rose

Petrus Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) by 60.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta sold 5,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.44% . The institutional investor held 3,546 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $202,000, down from 9,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Ensign Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $46.77. About 262,486 shares traded. The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) has risen 69.65% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENSG News: 03/05/2018 – Ensign Group Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 10; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ensign Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENSG); 03/04/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP BUYS AZ SKILLED NURSING FACILITY; 03/04/2018 – The Ensign Group Acquires Arizona Skilled Nursing Facility; 03/05/2018 – Rachel Louise Ensign: Exclusive: Bank of America Capital Markets Head AJ Murphy Leaving the Firm; 03/04/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP – ARIZONA FACILITY INCLUDES ADJACENT 50-BED LONG-TERM ACUTE CARE HOSPITAL; 02/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 45C; 10/05/2018 – NHI Purchases Two Skilled Nursing Facilities for Ensign Portfolio; 07/05/2018 – ENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES INC ESI.TO – QTRLY FFO PER SHARE OF $0.34; 20/03/2018 The Ensign Group Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.045 Per Share

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in Knowles Corp (KN) by 176% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought 22,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 34,500 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $632,000, up from 12,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Knowles Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $20.49. About 790,070 shares traded. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 16.49% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY REVENUES $178.5 MLN VS $215.5 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Mathew Knowles And Harvey Mason Jr. Are Joining Acclaimed Online Recording Studio Tunedly As Advisors; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Donald Macleod Succeeds Ergas as Chairman of the Board; 16/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES 1Q REV. $178.5M, EST. $178.6M; 09/03/2018 PA House GOP: Knowles Vows to Continue to See that Pennsylvanians Get to Vote on Size of State House; 19/03/2018 – Solange Knowles to be Honored by Parsons; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Size of the Board Reduced From 10 to Nine Directors; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP KN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.87, REV VIEW $789.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES 1Q ADJ EPS 11C, EST. 12C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 24 investors sold ENSG shares while 76 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 44.05 million shares or 5.57% more from 41.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Systematic Management LP holds 0.05% or 22,855 shares in its portfolio. Eulav Asset Mgmt invested in 34,100 shares. 281 are held by Glenmede Com Na. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5,724 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The has 0% invested in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) for 31,468 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc holds 70,067 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt stated it has 2,289 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0.01% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Fifth Third Comml Bank invested in 0% or 288 shares. Proshare Advsrs Lc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) for 235,526 shares. Greenwich Wealth Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.15% of its portfolio in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) for 15,552 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) for 9,883 shares. Victory Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) for 1,889 shares. Citigroup Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Creative Planning accumulated 35,142 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Analysts await The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.52 EPS, up 23.81% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ENSG’s profit will be $27.76M for 22.49 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by The Ensign Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.00% EPS growth.

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $564.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN) by 20,994 shares to 208,771 shares, valued at $4.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 47,811 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,739 shares, and has risen its stake in Carters Inc (NYSE:CRI).

